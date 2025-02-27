Let Me & My Friends Put You On Your New Favorite Song

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Music taste can be so diverse, especially among college students. I love my friends here at UConn, but sometimes we could not be more different regarding what we want on the aux while getting ready. For that reason, I think everybody can find a song they love in this list of mine and my friend’s favorites.

Kennedy (Me) – “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)” by inhaler “Recently, the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is ask my Alexa to play this song. It never fails to get me hyped up and the vibe is just amazing.” Carolyn – “All I want” by Kodaline “Listening to this song makes me feel like I am part of something bigger in the universe.” Laura – “Let Me Drown” by Orville Peck “That man has such an incredible voice, and this song just displays it super well. The way he goes from deep gravelly words to his upper notes tickles my brain in a very nice way.” Santino – “You’re Not The Only One I Know” by the Sundays “It reminds me of warm weather and birds chirping!! I love the melody and the instrumental.” maggie – “Pirate Radio*” by Jean Dawson “It got me through a rough time in my life.” Sophia – “die with a smile” by Bruno Mars and lady gaga “I think their voices blend so well together and it makes me think of all of my friends and family and how grateful I am to have them!” MYHA – “stairway to heaven” BY LED ZEPPELIN “It is a spiritual experience; I will never get sick of it. It also reminds me of my hometown.” tANISI – “SLIDE” BY H.E.R. and YG “This song has a very catchy beat, incredibly empowering lyrics, and the artist is amazing. Nostalgia hits hard with this one.” mADDY – “cRY FOR ME” BY THE WEEKND “I feel like I can listen to it in any mood. It gets my head bobbing. It has a euphoric sound. It has a good beat easy to learn. Also, it is something new that I haven’t heard a hundred times.” jASON – “bILLIE boSSA nOVA” bY bILLIE eILISH “The song perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to be in a situation-ship. The song manages to mix both sultry topics with a sad beat, which resonates with me and my feelings towards past relationships.” anja – “kISS mE” bY dERMOT kENNEDY “I love the overall feeling I get from this song and the vibe it creates for me. I also love how the song flows — it scratches this part of my brain, and I’m just obsessed.” emily – “15 minutes” by Sabrina Carpenter “It’s upbeat, danceable, and confidence-boosting. Also, pop songs with production that add layers of vocals at the end ALWAYS have me hyped up and wanting to listen on loop.” Jenn – “please Don’t Go” – Mike Posner “This song just has all over awesome vibes and the energy is immaculate.”

Sometimes what sets us apart also has the capability to bring us together! My friends and I hope you were able to add at least one of these songs to your playlist.