Less Stuff, More Joy: 5 Tips To Beat Holiday Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beloved holiday season is fast approaching. Everybody loves the excitement of picking out gifts for family and friends, strolling through stores decked out in holiday decorations. But when the thrill of the season has worn off, some of us may realize we are left with too much, or gifts that lack practical use. We might feel dazed by the amount of money we spent on presents for others. This overwhelmed, cluttered feeling is a result of overconsumption, buying in excess. Overconsumption contributes to overflowing landfills, plastic in the oceans, and air and water pollution. The ability to buy and receive gifts from others is a privilege, so it’s important to act responsibly. Here are five tips to avoid overconsumption while shopping this holiday season.

. Quality Over Quantity

Photo by Rodnae Productions from Pexels Think about the best gift someone has ever given you. Was it a random item from the five-dollar section of Target, or a totally unexpected gift from the heart? Probably the second one, right? Focusing on quality over quantity is one of the easiest ways to avoid overconsumption. Gifts with meaning will resonate more with the recipient and show them you put thought into their gift. There are a few ways to aim for a meaningful gift. First, consider how you can make them feel seen. For example, buy something related to a hobby or interest of theirs. Second, you can buy a nicer version of something than they would buy themselves. Get your mom that nice sweater she’s always talking about to show her you’ve been paying attention. Third, adding a personal touch to gifts can be especially meaningful. Your grandparents are bound to love a blanket or coffee mug with a huge photo of you printed on it, no matter how cheesy it would be. Meaning can come from many different places, and the value of a gift comes from more than just the price. You can avoid overconsumption by focusing on the quality of your gifts.

. Fight The FOMO On A Great Deal

Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Unsplash The most common way shoppers get roped into buying more than they intend is when there is a great deal involved. Seeing a 25% off or Buy One Get One sign draws you in, and at least gets you considering whatever product is on sale. Price is often the most important thing about a product, so a lower price can make anything more enticing. Deals like this trigger fear of missing out (FOMO) in our brains, and the adrenaline of a good price can impact our decision-making. But don’t fall victim to the FOMO mentality. Pick up the product and walk around the store. If you still feel it’s necessary after the excitement of the deal has worn off, the item may be worth getting. Nonetheless, always consider whether you are buying the item just because it’s on sale, or whether it would actually be a great gift. Turning your blinders on to sales is a key way to avoid overconsumption and focus on the quality of your gifts.

. Go Homemade

When I say homemade, I don’t mean another coupon book filled with tickets for washing the dishes and taking out the trash. Homemade can be much more than that, even if you aren’t a crafty person. Making a gift can save money and prevent you from seeing any tempting sales at the mall. For example, baking a family member their favorite kind of cookies could mean the world to them, even if you aren’t the best baker. Aside from cookies or other baked goods, many other homemade gifts can show genuine appreciation. I’ve had a friend make me a scented sugar scrub that smelled amazing and was fun to use. A handmade bookmark could be perfect for someone who loves to read, or a little ring tray made of air-dry clay for your friend who’s always decked out in jewelry. Another gift with a truly personal touch is making a playlist for your loved one. Handmade mix tapes were a big thing back in the day, and can really show someone that you care about them. Some other crafty ideas can be found in the TikTok below. @grayson.smith12 Crafty Christmas! Which would you make?? #christmasgift #giftguide #homemade #homemadegifts #cutegifts #affordablegifts #gifts #christmas ♬ That’s So True – Gracie Abrams Making a gift for someone seems like a hassle, but finding a way to make it match your style can turn it into a fun activity and an amazing gift. Going handmade is also a great way to avoid overconsumption because it keeps you out of the dazzling stores at the mall.

. Gift An Experience And A Memory

It can be tough sometimes to think of the perfect gift for someone, especially if they’re the kind of person who says they don’t need anything. I know I always felt this way about my grandmother, who would be happy with even the smallest gift. It’s hard to find a meaningful present for these kinds of people in our lives, but giving an experience can be the key to solving this problem. Original photo by Angelica Whitney Giving experiences circumvents overconsumption because you aren’t buying physical objects that might become clutter in the future. What does gifting an experience mean? An “experience” could be a gift card to a restaurant or ice cream shop. It could be tickets to a concert, Broadway show, or sports event. Think of an activity your recipient might enjoy, whether it’s taking your grandparent out to eat or taking your friend to a cooking class. Not only does gifting an experience avoid the stores altogether, but it’s also gifting your loved one a memory that will be truly meaningful.

. Shop Sustainable, Shop Local