Leopard Print: A Modern Styling Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once a symbol of luxury, leopard print made its way to the fashion scene in the early ’50s, embraced by Hollywood icons. Skipping to the early 2000s, the print made a comeback as a closet staple, representing a timeless form of self-expression. Today, leopard print is back and better than ever, taking over your FYP and Pinterest boards as a versatile confidence booster.

Despite being a timeless staple, leopard can be an intimidating print to style. Whether you’re worried about clashing colors or making an underwhelming choice, with the right approach, leopard print can be an easy statement piece to incorporate into your daily looks. This guide will help you style this trending print with full confidence, whether you want to dive right in or dip your toes into this classic look!

1. Balance is Key

Let the print be the star of your outfit, keeping the rest of your look simple and balanced. Neutrals will be your best friend, whether it’s black, white or denim. If you’re feeling bold, reach for a pop of red through a lip color, shoes or a handbag to turn heads. Try pairing a black mini skirt with a sleek leopard top for a night out. On a casual day to class, pair leopard-printed jeans with a simple long sleeve for a look that is effortlessly chic yet comfortable. With balance, leopard print proves its versatility through its seamless transition from day to night.

2. Accesorize

Whether you prefer gold or silver, jewelry has the power to complete any look. Try gold chunky hoops or a statement necklace to stand out. If that’s not your cup of tea, delicate gold bangles or simple silver hoops will polish a casual look without overpowering. From day-to-day wear or for special occasions, the right piece can highlight your personal style.

Beyond jewelry, the right accessories can transform your style. A silk scarf draped around your neck or tied to your handbag adds sophistication. A leather belt can give structure, while footwear sets the tone of the outfit: sneakers for walking to class, strappy heels or high ankle boots for an elevated night-out look. Layering with a leather or denim jacket pulls the look together and makes it easy to transition from day to night. Accessories — jewelry, scarves, shoes or outerwear — work to make even the simplest outfit feel intentional.

3. Incorperate Texture

Another effortless way to elevate your leopard styling game is by incorporating different textures — the secret to a high-fashion look. Imagine a silky leopard maxi skirt with a chunky knit sweater for a cozy yet chic look. For a girls’ night out, pair a leather corset top with sequin-embellished leopard micro shorts, turning a timeless pattern to a bold, nightlife look. Ultimately, the print remains the star of the outfit; the textures bring dimension and personality to bring it from a simple look to a striking one.

Styling leopard doesn’t have to feel daunting — you don’t have to dive in headfirst. The print can be as subtle or bold as you’d like. Its versatility is what has kept it as a closet staple for decades. Find your comfort zone by trying out subtle pieces and working your way up. If you want only a hint of the pattern, reach for a pair of leopard glasses or the Adidas Sambas everyone has been trying to get their hands. The beauty of leopard is that it works at every level, making it easy to explore until you find a version that feels authentic to you.