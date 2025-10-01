Legends Never Die: My Top 3 Looks From Giorgio Armani

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A revolutionary in the fashion world, Giorgio Armani reinvented what it means to be fashionable. From styling icons to mesmerizing runway looks, Armani proved that with just some fabric, anything is possible. Some might remember Armani from his iconic relaxed suit looks, but there was more to his vision. He helped style some of the world’s best talents such as Beyonce and Richard Gere, as well as worldly monarchs like Princess Charlene of Monaco. With his passing on Sept. 4, 2025, I thought I would go down memory lane and go through my top three favorite Armani looks that changed my brain chemistry (and yours, too).

1. Grace Jones’ cover of “Nightclubbing”

Grace Jones – Nightclubbing (1981) pic.twitter.com/uSDIm4SwVy — Rawest Album Covers (@RawestAlbums) December 11, 2024

One cannot think of Armani without immediately going to Grace Jones. Music icon and model Jones released her fifth studio album, “Nightclubbing,” through Island Records in May 1981. The album cover features Jones with an unburnt cigarette in her mouth and a fabulous, jet-black, V-line cut suit, accompanied by a bold orange nude lip combo. The suit has broad and boxy shoulders, giving Jones a look of assertiveness. The album cover ranked 70 in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Album Covers of All Time, and “Nightclubbing” is still remembered as one of the best disco albums of the century. Not only was this a look by a fashion Icon, but it was also photographed by one. Jean-Paul Goude is behind some of the most iconic photographs of celebrities in the media, like Kim Kardashian for Paper magazine.

2. Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes

Julia Roberts in Giorgio Armani at the 47th Golden Globe Awards, 1990. pic.twitter.com/hRpNXPFdLQ — 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐳𝐢. (@mightbechule) September 4, 2025

The suit is tailored to perfection on Roberts, adorned with a blue and purple tie printed with a golden floral pattern. Wearing a man’s suit to a major award show while being nominated (and winning) as a woman in the ‘90s was a bold move in an era of hyperfemininity in the media. It remains referenced to this day in fashion circles. The combination of masculinity in the men’s suit and femininity in the elaborate hairstyle is what makes this look so iconic. The mix of the two categories becomes a staple for Armani. Roberts won the category for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for her role in Pretty Woman, a film that helped shape Roberts’ acting career.

3. Lady Gaga at the 52nd Grammy Awards

Armani por siempre, hasta el día de hoy este es, para mi, el mejor vestido que usó Lady Gaga en toda su carrera pic.twitter.com/c3GxLTtfNY — 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚 (@masquearade_) September 4, 2025

2010 was a fantastic year for pop singer icon Lady Gaga. Gaga released her third studio album, “The Fame Monster,” one of the many pop albums that helped shape the genre into what it is today. Nominated for five awards and taking home two, Gaga brought home her first Grammy wins of her career. She showed up on the red carpet in a violet pearlescent futuristic gown with a star-shaped hand piece to go with it. The dress’s features mimicked the solar system, with Gaga at its center. Gaga was not only at the core of her dress, she was also at the center of pop music and culture. We get to see a more out-of-the-box version of Armani through Gaga. A side involved bold colors, abstract figures and magic. Gag’s hair did not go unnoticed either. Every solar system needs the sun, and that is exactly what Gaga’s hair is with a beautiful blonde-yellow ombre wig. A disco ball, an alien UFO or Gaga? Try all of the above.

When you consider the legacy Giorgio Armani has left behind, it is impossible to think of only three looks that have impacted fashion. Armani consistently demonstrated the versatility and equal consistency that the fashion industry continues to exhibit today. We remember his legacy in everything we see, from a plain grey suit to futuristic gowns.