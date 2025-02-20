Kendrick Lamar’s Revolutionary Halftime Show: Top 8 Symbols & References Made

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The Super Bowl is watched by hundreds of millions of people tuning in to cheer on their team, watch the commercials, and watch the iconic halftime shows put on by big and talented artists for the sake of some entertainment. So, when someone who is poetic, talented, and raw, performs a show calling out the bigotry, racism, prejudice, systemic injustice, and hate in America to millions (even The President of the United States), it can be groundbreaking. The symbolism behind Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance was so creative and thoughtful that many missed it. Let’s discuss the eight biggest symbols and references made during the show.

1. Game and controller

The performance starts by showing a 3×3 board with pieces resembling PlayStation Controller buttons, illustrating how America is a game for many. The “game” is the system Black Americans are forced to navigate through, a system full of injustice and disadvantage in all aspects of life. The “game” must be played correctly to succeed. The controller buttons can be in reference to how the system is controlled by the government and those who have immense privilege, often rigging the game or causing it to be more difficult.

2. Flag

Lamar’s dancers are wearing red, white, and blue matching sweat sets representing the flag and patriotism. The dancers form an image of the American flag using their outfits, which then becomes cut in half as Lamar stands in the middle, representing the divide in America. Lamar uses the flag made of his dancers to show how people from all religions, cultures, and identities become disconnected rather than “a melting pot.” The flag is also thought of to represent the idea that the country is built on the foundations and labor of people of color.

3. Uncle Samuel L. Jackson

Uncle Sam is a historical character that personifies the United States’ patriotism and federal government, which is then played by Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson uses the character’s ideas to provide commentary on how America views and scrutinizes Black Americans and their cultures. Jackson calls out Lamar mid-performance to criticize him during “squabble up,” “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto! Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up!” Uncle Sam’s interjections represent the unnecessary input, critique, and scrutiny Black Americans face when prejudiced Americans disagree with their cultures and beliefs and attempt to “correct” and conceal.

Uncle Sam later calls out, “Scorekeeper, deduct one life” referencing the idea of the system and the “game” removing Lamar for not adhering to the standard and conforming to the beliefs of Americans who disagree with Black culture. The system is shown removing and punishing those who fail to obey and conform to society and the government. Lamar is granted another chance at life, a chance so rare.

When SZA finished performing her part on “All The Stars,” Uncle Sam is shown complimenting and approving of the soft and uplifting tunes, “That’s what I’m talking about! That’s what America wants! Nice and calm. Don’t mess this up.” Uncle Sam references rap and hip hop as “ghetto” and then approves of the R&B and pop SZA’s feature brings.

4. Serena Williams Appearance

Serena Williams is a former tennis player known for being considered one of the greats of tennis, holding 23 major singles titles. In the 2012 London Olympics, Williams celebrates winning gold by hitting the “crip walk.” Her victory moves faced major backlash and she was criticized for doing a move that expressed her Black culture while others thought it to be glorifying and romanticizing gang violence and influence.

Williams’s appearance also had a double meaning as she was rumored to be involved romantically with Drake. Williams performs the “c-walk” once more to the song that Lamar wrote dissing Drake as a way to diss him as well and to diss those who criticized her in 2012 by saying “They not like us”, they don’t understand the culture and or the people.

5. 40 acres and a mule

In 1865, former slaves were promised reparations to bring back economic justice and stability: 40 acres and a mule. Confederate land was promised to be broken up and given to families so they could farm and build a sense of economic stability and self-sufficiency. The land grants were given to some formerly enslaved households but before it was able to be given to all, the order was reversed after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The land grants were given back to the Confederate owners. The promise was broken, and reparations were not restored, leaving behind immense disadvantages and inequality from the economic struggles faced by post-slavery as well as setting up a lifetime of systemic injustices. Lamar reminds the audience of the broken promise, saying that the activism and lyrics describing societal issues are bigger than music, they’re real issues beyond musical storytelling. Hate received by Black culture and influences go beyond music. It’s systemic and restrictive.

6. car

Lamar starts off the show by being mounted on top of a 1987 Buick GNX, a car personally significant to his past and memory. The car pays homage to an influential and critical time in his life, as discussed throughout his latest album. The song talks about his past in the West Coast, his credibility, and his personal growth.

The car opens, revealing all of the dancers miraculously popping out from the car one by one. The dancers all dressed in their respective colors represent the idea of shared struggles, humanity, and how everyone should come together as one despite the differences, bleeding the same blood.

7. right time, wrong guy

After the first song Lamar states, “The revolution about to be televised. They picked the right time but the wrong guy,” which is in reference to him foreshadowing the performance becoming a political statement and talking about the truth behind America’s system.

It’s believed to reference the poetic song by Gil Scott-Heron, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” without directly quoting the song that talks about how change in society and social justice will not be broadcasted unless change is challenged. The song encourages listeners to act by rejecting conformity and standing up. Marginalized communities and certain social movements are less televised or incorrectly covered in the media, so the song encourages us to stop waiting for the change and become the change.

Many would also like to say that Lamar’s statement could have been in reference to President Donald Trump’s choices and his being elected being a wrong move. The “wrong guy” being chosen is what many believe is in reference to election results.

8. Turn the TV off

The show ends with Lamar chanting, “Turn this TV off, turn this TV off” to encourage people to stop feeding into consumerism and to stop watching one of the most televised events of the year. Reminding viewers to tune in to reality and the issues that are causing danger to people and the world to see the reality in America for what it really is and be the one to create the change.

Lamar ends the show with the stands spelling out “Game Over” with lights, in reference to the “game” the system plays with the people of the US and also calling out the feud with Drake being over, seeming that Lamar pulled off an incredible halftime show and five Grammy wins for his diss.

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

conclusion

Kendrick Lamar is a lyrical genius with artistic abilities that provide beautiful storytelling in his music. His halftime show wasn’t for everyone, but for those who wanted it, got it. The performance was filled with political references through lyricism and the creative use of stage placements and lights, combining art with activism as a call to action. The show’s statement and messages were curated so creatively, reminding people that Kendrick Lamar is a Pulitzer Prize winner for being able to create art with such purpose and meaning.