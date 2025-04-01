Jylian Esposito, A True Leader, Gives Back To Connecticut Children’s & Shares The Magic Of HuskyTHON With Everyone She Meets

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This school year, I was lucky enough to serve on the management team for HuskyTHON, UConn’s largest fundraising organization. HuskyTHON is a close-knit community of students who raise awareness and funds for Connecticut Children’s, a free-standing hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. This year-long effort that includes events and fundraising push days culminates in an 18-hour dance marathon during the spring semester. When I went to my first HuskyTHON in 2023, I remember seeing the people on stage wearing their polos and blue jeans. I thought to myself, I want to be one of those people one day! I was fortunate to make that a reality this year when I served as the Director of Hospitality for HuskyTHON 2025. My successes and growth can be attributed to the mentors and friends who were on the HuskyTHON 2025 Steering Board. Composed of one executive director and five vice presidents, the HuskyTHON Steering Board oversees the management team and their initiatives and helps make the fundraiser a huge success. As a thank you for their hard work this year, I sought out to interview each steering board member to learn more about their personal experience with HuskyTHON. I call this series: Steering to Success.

Jylian Esposito: Executive Director 2025

Jylian Esposito, a senior political science major and psych minor, served as the Executive Director this year for HuskyTHON 2025. I was lucky enough to get to know Jyl this past year on the management team. I have continuously experienced endless kindness, understanding, and a constant helping hand. Jyl began her HuskyTHON history through sorority involvement her freshman year when she was required to attend HuskyTHON for community service. Though she was only required to stay for a couple of hours, she stayed longer than required and had so much fun. Jyl continued her HuskyTHON journey as a strategic fundraising captain and morale captain her sophomore year. She wanted to continue getting more involved in HuskyTHON and decided to apply to the management team after her sophomore year concluded. In her management interview, she shared that one of the things that inspires her to dance is the fact that:

“life is too short to not give back, especially with people who have been so blessed with health and an ability to lead and inspire others. I think if you have those gifts in you, it’s something that you just have to do to give back” – Jylian Esposito, Executive Director of HuskyTHON 2025

Jyl decided to apply for Executive Director not only because she wanted to be more involved, but because she wanted to be able to share the HuskyTHON experience with as many people as possible. She understood how important it is to give back not only to her community but also to the Directors and VPs who would work under her. She wants to give everyone the same experience she’s had over these past four years in HuskyTHON, as the organization truly changed her life. Jyl strives to spread the magic of HuskyTHON across UConn and Connecticut and has done an amazing job this year during HuskyTHON 2025.

This year, HuskyTHON was able to raise $2.1 million, something that could not have been possible without Jyl and her divine guidance. As someone who got to know Jyl this year, words can’t describe how much her leadership skills and ambition have positively affected me and the HuskyTHON community. Jyl, thank you for giving the gift of community, friendship, and philanthropy to so many. Your actions will have a lasting impact on the HuskyTHON community for years to come. Thank you for steering the 2025 team to success!

Interested in making a difference? Join HuskyTHON!

Every HuskyTHON participant found HuskyTHON in a different way, and maybe this article is yours. Though HuskyTHON 2025 has come to an end, HuskyTHON 2026 is slowly approaching. If you’re interested in learning more about HuskyTHON and participating here at UConn, feel free to check out our website and follow our Instagram account @huskython to experience some of the HuskyTHON magic. Participants will be able to register in June of 2025 for our next dance marathon, so gear up for another year of fundraising with some of the most inspiring, dedicated people on campus.