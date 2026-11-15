This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You ask an AI chatbot to explain an assignment, rewrite an awkward email, or help you prepare for an interview. Within seconds, you’ll have something to work with. When a tool makes life easier that quickly, it can be tempting to focus on the answer and just move on. However, there are questions worth asking before we copy, paste, and close the tab.

We should be asking ourselves a few questions. Whose information are we sharing? Who should get credit for the work? And how much should we trust a response that sounds confident?

These questions come up whenever we use AI, whether we’re looking for help with a task or support in making a decision.

Where Does Help Become Taking Over?

As students, we are constantly figuring out how to manage assignments, extracurriculars, jobs, and everything else happening in our lives. Having a tool available at any hour can feel like a huge relief.

There’s a difference between asking AI to explain a concept and submitting an answer you cannot explain yourself. If a chatbot walks you through a confusing topic and you can apply what you learned, you’re still doing the work of understanding it. If you submit its response without reading it carefully, you might finish the assignment while missing the reason it was assigned.

For me, a helpful question is whether I could discuss the work without the chatbot open next to me. Could I explain why I wrote that? Could I solve a similar problem? Could I answer a follow-up question from my professor?

Course policies also matter. Before using AI on an assignment, it’s worth checking what your professor allows and whether you need to explain how you used AI.

A Confident Answer Still Needs Questions

A polished paragraph can feel convincing. Complete sentences, professional language, and a clear structure can make an answer seem ready to use.

But presentation alone does not tell us whether the information is accurate. Before including an AI-generated claim in a paper or presentation, we still need to check the original source and make sure it supports what we’re saying. If an answer includes a statistic or quotation, can we find where it came from? Does the source actually say what the chatbot claims? Those checks are part of our responsibility when we choose to use the information found by AI.

This responsibility also comes up in group projects. If I add information to a shared presentation, my teammates are trusting that I checked it. Saying that a chatbot gave me the answer would do little to help them if someone questioned us during our presentation.

Using AI responsibly means being willing to slow down, even when the tool itself is fast.

Who Gets Represented Fairly?

Imagine a company using AI to help review internship applications. As an applicant, I would want to know what it was evaluating. Would it recognize experiences from a part-time job as valuable? Would it understand a less traditional career path? How could someone question a decision?

An ethical discussion should include the people being evaluated. They deserve to understand how a tool affects their opportunities, and who’s responsible for reviewing its decisions.

It’s easy to appreciate convenience when we’re the person using a system. It takes more thought to consider how that same system might feel to someone whose application, work, or behavior is being judged.

What Are We Sharing?

Before pasting something into an AI tool, take a moment to look at what it contains. An email might include someone’s phone number, a group document might contain a classmate’s personal story, and internship materials might include information your employer expects you to keep private.

Having access to information does not automatically give us permission to share it with another service.

A useful question is whether the person involved would be comfortable knowing where their information was going. When someone trusts us with something personal, that trust should influence how we use it.

giving Credit Still Matters

If AI helps you brainstorm a topic, revise a paragraph, or generate an image, how should you describe its contribution?

The answer depends on the assignment, publication, or workplace. What matters is being honest about how the finished work came together.

That honesty also helps other people evaluate your contribution. A professor reviewing your writing or an employer looking at your portfolio should be able to understand which skills and decisions the work reflects.

The Choices We Make After

AI can give us a starting point, but we still decide what to accept, what to question, and what to share. Before using a response, it helps to ask whether we understand it, have checked the information, and have considered how using it might affect someone else.

Taking those steps requires more effort than pressing enter and using whatever appears, but it helps us understand the information and feel more confident about how we use it.

As we figure out how AI fits into school, work, and everyday life, small habits can help. Checking a source, being mindful of personal information, or asking a professor about expectations gives us a clearer sense of how to use these tools. We can appreciate the help AI offers while continuing to develop our own skills and trust our judgment.