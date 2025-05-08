Junior Year Journals: Lessons From My Third Year at UConn

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As finals season at the University of Connecticut approaches, I am beginning to reflect and feel all the emotions that come as a school year ends. This end of the year feels a little more bittersweet than usual. Some of my closest friends are graduating, and I am slowly realizing I only have one more year here at UConn. As sad as it all makes me, I am lucky enough to have so many amazing memories and lessons I have learned over this junior year. Let’s take a look at some of the lessons I learned during my third year in college.

Bailey Brake

One day, or day one?

This school year, I adopted a hobby I never thought I would pick up: running! This summer, I was watching TikTok and stumbled across a girl running a half marathon. I was inspired by her energy and optimism and thought, I want to do that one day. But then it hit me, why can’t one day be right now? I started training in the summer for my first half marathon in November, and while I had no previous running experience, the process taught me so much about myself. Running is equally physical and mental, and I feel like both my body and mind have benefited from my running journey. I am now training for my third half marathon in October and first marathon in November! I am so excited to continue this passion and so glad I turned one day into day one.

Original photo by Bailey Brake

Invest in Yourself and Your Experiences!

This spring break, I decided to plan a trip to see my friend Sydney, who was studying abroad in London. This was my first solo adventure abroad, and I was nervous to figure out everything on my own. Even more so, I spent a lot of money and time trying to organize a trip like this. However, I am so glad I decided to visit Sydney and London! It is a beautiful city that has amazing views and food. I was in great company and the planning was 100% worth it. Do not be afraid to set aside time and money to explore and invest in your experiences!

Original photo by Bailey Brake

You can’t do it all. And that’s okay.

BUSY! This is the word that most people would use to describe my lifestyle. My Google calendar is filled every day with classes, extracurriculars, and activities with friends. As much as I love to stay busy, I reached my brink during the fall semester. I was pursuing a leadership position as a tour guide, designing merchandise for Her Campus UConn, teaching a first-year experience class, training for a half marathon, and navigating my first year on the HuskyTHON management team. Sounds like a mouthful? It was even harder to live. I realized very quickly I had too much on my plate as I was constantly exhausted going from place to place. You have to find your personal limit and do not go over it! The things you love the most are not enjoyable if you are too tired to appreciate them. One of the best quotes I’ve learned is that in order to pour into others, you have to pour into yourself. Remember to find your limit AND take time for yourself so you can pursue the things you love.

Original photo by Bailey Brake

The Life you expected isn’t always the one you get. But, it’s for the better!

I am an intense planner, and each year I am always looking to pursue more in the organizations I hold closest to my heart. However, it is important to remember that no position is guaranteed. I recently received a rejection that was unexpected, upsetting, and painful. The news had me questioning my abilities and the hard work I had put in: was I simply not good enough for this part of my life I had envisioned? This, of course, could not be further from the truth. I reminded myself of the person I am and the dedication I put into this extracurricular that I love. Some things are simply out of your control, and this decision is one of them. Though I am still adjusting to my new normal, I am so excited for what’s to come in my new position.

Original photo by Bailey Brake

We don’t have to, We Get to!

Every year of college that passes reminds me of how lucky I am to live the life I created here at UConn. While many parts of college may feel like a drag, we do not have to do any of the things we commit ourselves to. We get to. We get to make memories with others. We get to sit in classes and take advantage of our education. We get to pursue extracurriculars we love. No matter what chapter of life you are embarking on next, do not forget that you get to do it! So do it well. Until next year, bailgirl out.