It’s Okay, I’m Okay: Just Listen To Tate McRae

Tate McRae is the girl that has you covered with songs for every mood and occasion. Her songs “Just Keep Watching,” “Sports car,” and “TIT FOR TAT” are some of her upbeat songs that exude confidence, while “you broke me first,” “One Day,” and “grave” are some of her more reflective and sad songs. McRae is hands down my favorite artist because of her ability to be an amazing songwriter, singer, and dancer all at once, as well her ability to connect with and inspire young girls around the world. When Spotify Wrapped comes around, you can expect her to be my top artist and for all my top songs to be by her!

From dancer to pop star

Before rising to stardom as a singer, McRae was a competitive dancer. She started taking dance lessons when she was six years old, and she even won third place on the 13th season of So You Think You Can Dance at age 13. McRae’s music career started with her launching a video series “Create With Tate” in 2017. McRae released some original songs through this video series, including “One Day.” In 2019, McRae got a recording contract with RCA Records, and her music career took off from there.

RELATABLE and inspiring for girls

Being about the same age as McRae, I find her songs to be very relatable. McRae is vulnerable and emotional when she describes the struggles she has gone through. Her songs cover concepts ranging from heartache to growing up to self-doubt to toxic boyfriends and fake friends. Every teenage girl and girl in her 20s can relate to at least one of McRae’s songs, which has resulted in McRae’s songs being a staple in many girls’ playlists.

favorite songs: “Siren sounds” and “revolving door”

With McRae having so many amazing songs, it is hard to choose just one. However, my favorite songs would have to be “Siren Sounds” and “Revolving Door.” These are both very emotional songs and have relatable lyrics. As a very indecisive person who has experienced toxic relationships, I definitely relate to these songs. Both songs discuss the push and pull of toxic relationships, resulting in you always going back to a specific person.

I also love how these songs are applicable to many parts of your life because they describe both toxic romantic relationships and toxic friendships. They also relate to the broader idea of feeling frustrated and struggling to make decisions in your life, constantly experiencing indecisiveness. As a senior, it is scary for me to think about life after college, and I think these songs perfectly capture a longing to return to the familiar because you are afraid of change.

her concerts are amazing

I have been to two of McRae’s concerts, and they were both incredible! I saw her in concert last year in Toronto for her Think Later album, and I saw her in October in Boston for her So Close to What album. What makes McRae’s concerts so amazing is that she combines her dance background with singing. At concerts, McRae has dance breaks in many of her songs, and the choreography is outstanding.

go buy those concert tickets

Have you never heard a McRae song before? If not, go listen to one right now and, trust me, you will thank me later because her music will change your life. Are you considering going to her next concert? You should buy those tickets right when they come out because it will be one of the best, if not the best, concerts you have ever been to. As a McRae music lover, her songs are always on repeat for me, and I hope I’ve convinced you to add a few of her songs to your playlist!