It’s Not Over Yet! Last Minute Tips To Hit Your HuskyTHON Minimum

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

HuskyTHON is a year-long fundraising effort by the University of Connecticut students to support the only freestanding Children’s hospital in Connecticut, Connecticut Children’s. Although fundraising goes on year-round, the effort culminates in an 18-hour dance marathon on campus, to celebrate and appreciate the efforts that have gone on. HuskyTHON is one of 400+ Miracle Network Dance Marathons, a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

With just two weeks until HuskyTHON’s Night-Of, you might be tens or hundreds of dollars away from your goal. It might seem daunting, but you have the ability to hit that number! Below are some of my most valued fundraising tips, and options you can pursue to hit your goal!

Me on Night-Of Last March!

1. Canning

For those of you who have not yet tapped into one of the highest-yielding fundraising practices, let me introduce you! Canning, otherwise known as tabling, can be one of the most rewarding ways to inform people about the magic of HuskyTHON. You can either refer to the canning doc, updated monthly, or set up a date of your own. To do so, call a local grocery store and ask to speak to a manager about a fundraising opportunity. Give them your “Elevator Pitch,” or a 30-second speech about what HuskyTHON is/what it supports. Here is what I usually say:

“Hello! My name is Jordan and I am a student at UConn. I am a part of a student organization called HuskyTHON that raises money for my local children’s hospital, Connecticut Children’s. I was wondering if I would be able to set up a date to stand outside of your store and ask customers for donations.”

From here, you might get a no. Don’t be discouraged! There are some places with strict rules, loitering regulations, or other policies that prohibit them from being able to support canning. If you do get a date, go prepared! Bring a poster, a can to collect money, and most importantly, rep some HuskyTHON merch! Dress for the weather, go with friends, wear a smile, and greet everyone who walks past you! Be confident about what you’re supporting, and answer any questions they might have.

Canning brings in around $100/hr on average, which might be incentive enough…but my own personal best was $1400 in 4 hours, or $350/hr!

2. Instagram Fundraisers/punchcards

Not only does the HuskyTHON Management team work tirelessly to update their Instagram with fundraising resources, such as punchcards, but there are also countless self-fundraisers you can set up! If you are interested in a punchcard, which is a graphic that you can mark up as people donate, they are found on the HuskyTHON Instagram page, under the highlight titled “Punchcards.”

If you’re feeling a little more creative, brainstorm your own Instagram Story Fundraiser! Some ideas include: cracking eggs on your head for donations, doing yoga around campus, embarrassing yourself in public (big money maker), or the classic “Venmo me 2$ and I’ll tell you what ____ you remind me of!” They might seem like small incomes, but once the ball gets rolling, they can get really popular!

3. Facebook Fundraiser

Another passive money maker, Facebook Fundraisers are an underutilized resource! I know people in our day and age do not use Facebook like our parents do, but that’s a good thing! My wonderful mother does me a favor and reposts my Facebook Fundraiser every Push Day (organization-wide fundraising days) and on Night-Of to encourage last-minute fundraising.

Last summer, I was doing a can collection fundraiser to hit my summer fundraising goal. The night before I went to return all the cans, someone stole them from my driveway. My mom (against my will), posted about it on Facebook, expressing her disappointment because of how hard I had worked. Her friends and my neighbors started commenting, asking for where they could donate to make up for what was lost — in two days, they had donated over $2000 to the cause — all from one Facebook post. You might think it will do nothing, but then again, you’ll never know until you post one.

How To Set Up a Facebook Fundraiser

4. power hours!

Last but not least are the most coveted part of Push Days. Throughout each push day, and on Night-Of, the HuskyTHON Instagram will post graphics with giant titles reading “POWER HOUR.” But what is it? A Power Hour is an hour in which donations will be matched up to whatever the graphic reads. For example, there might be a Power Hour from 2 PM-3 PM on Night-Of, in which donations up to $50 will be matched. So … free money. As long as the money is put into your Donor Drive (your fundraising page) within that hour, and they still have supplies, your donation will be matched! Attached below is a graphic example of a Power Hour!

This organization has proven how a community can come together and tirelessly work to help others. It has shown that no matter the circumstances, there will be always hope in the world to go around. Be proud of whatever you have fundraised, and whatever you have done, as your impact does not go unnoticed. However, that does not mean that now is the time to let up. If anything, it is a sign to push harder; do what you can, be present, and keep working to Change the Tide.