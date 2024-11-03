Is SNL ‘So Back’ Or ‘So Over?’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

SNL is a revolutionized way of viewing entertainment with a blend of comedy and celebrities, dating all the way back to the ’70s. As the decades grew and changed, so did SNL. Cast members left, skits that used to be aired were now insensitive, and even comedy as a whole changed. Not every episode of SNL has been a fabulous one (AKA the Elon Musk episode), but their skits are finally seeming to trend again. With new skits trending every week and popular celebrities graciously acting in them, are things looking up for SNL, or are they on a downward spiral?

The reason I bring this topic up is because of a recent skit featuring Ariana Grande called “Domingo.” This skit details bridesmaids at a friend’s wedding retelling the story of the new wife cheating on her husband, all sung in the catchy tune of “Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter.” At the end of their song the infamous “Domingo” pops up to sing his side of the story. SNL did it right for this sketch; a popular star, a surprise appearance, and a song that will get stuck in your head for days.

However, this is the first time I have heard good things about SNL in a long time. The public is so quick to judge what bad sketches SNL airs instead of congratulating their well-done ones. I commonly saw phrases such as “SNL is not as good as it used to be,” or “SNL is too political nowadays,” in comment sections all over social media. Was this the truth or was the public’s opinion being swayed by their peers?

As a casual SNL enjoyer, I made sure to keep up-to-date with the latest episodes, especially if my favorite stars were in them. Although I found more of the episodes in the early to mid-2000s my favorites, there were plenty of episodes from recent times that I thoroughly enjoyed. Coincidentally, there were very few episodes from the first few decades of SNL that I enjoyed, due to my out-of-date knowledge or their lack of comedic quality. I defended SNL and came to know and love new cast members such as Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman while saying goodbye to now-comedy legends such as Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson.

It is no surprise that SNL has had its fair share of bad episodes with its mix of good ones, however, I think the public focuses on the bad ones disproportionately. The infamous episode featuring Elon Musk was labeled as one of the worst ones (to which I agree), and mostly due to a sketch where cast members donned crazy outfits and “gen-z language.” Most found this episode to be insensitive and obviously unfunny, with the media now holding a grudge against SNL.

This isn’t to say that SNL has not had its rightful good recognition. Iconic sketches from the Bill Hader and Amy Poehler era of SNL like “The Californians,” and “Meet Your Second Wife,” with a great series from the Jimmy Fallon era called “Debby Downer,” show that SNL should not be forgotten just yet. Even modern reoccurring characters like “Chad,” and the annual “Weekend Update Joke Swap,” are pure genius.

All in all, the question isn’t whether SNL has gotten worse or better, it is the notion of what you personally enjoy. Comedy is subjective, after all!