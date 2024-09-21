Is Kamala Harris Brat? Here’s What The Internet Thinks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Whether you believe it or not, younger generations (especially young teenage girls) have the power to shift the narrative and trends in the media. This is true for music, television, literature, and more. What if I told you Gen-Z is back at it again? But this time, regarding politics.

After Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, all that can be seen on our screens is the name Kamala Harris. More importantly, we have seen a surge in the usage of a certain phrase with a new Gen Z adjective: Kamala is brat.

Yes, you heard that right, the Democratic representative this year, Kamala Harris is trending on the internet through the usage of Charli XCX’s new hit album “brat.”

This phrase usually goes along with meme videos that feature the running Democratic candidate along with songs of the lime green album.

Even the Harris campaign has seemingly run with it as they have multiple social media campaign accounts which feature slime-green backgrounds.



The recent rise of this meme can be attributed to Charli XCX’s reaction tweet to President Biden dropping out of the 2024 Presidential election which read “Kamala IS brat.”

In case you have not noticed any neon squares on your Instagram feed or the rise of slime green in fashion, Charli XCX’s album has blown up online.

The rise in popularity of the album can be attributed to its upbeat rhythms, reminiscent of what some may call “Recession Pop” (music popular during the American Great Recession of 2008 such as Lady Gaga’s) but also due to the singer’s crafting of the image of what being a brat truly is.

Charli XCX describes being a brat as a “that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes…..It can be like, so trashy, just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter. And like, a strappy white top with no bra.”

Gen-Z seems to find the image of brat as relatable and also refreshing, as we live in an era where celebrities highlight their glitz and glam, and absolutely no strappy tops are seen.

The question now is: Is Kamala Harris truly a brat?

There is no question that Kamala Harris will not be seen in trashy clothes along with a Bic lighter and pack of cigs anytime soon. What we can deduce though is that Kamala perhaps embraces the brat “energy” with her carefree attitude in interviews and ultimate relatability to the younger generation.

For the first time in decades, a presidential candidate in the elections directly caters to Gen-Z and appears to have a relaxed demeanor, seeming more like a friend who truly has your best interest, one of your “girls” rather than a stern leader.

Don’t believe Harris is brat yet? Just check out this compilation of the Vice President showing off her moves.