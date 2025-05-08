Is Frank Ocean Coming Out Of Retirement?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I know we have all been fooled by a title like this several times in the past decade, as Frank has disappeared from the media. I will not believe it till I see it either. BUT, there have been strong hints from Frank himself that there might be an album in 2025? (Or maybe I am delusional.) In any case, let me break it down for you:

Frank’s New Finsta Profile “Kiki boy”

Frank *allegedly* created a new Instagram account under the username “kikiboyyyyyyy” in March 2025. It was a private account with under ten followers, with some of them being SZA, Sean Matsukawa (an audio engineer and producer who has worked with SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and others), Michael Zowuru (producer on tracks from Lana and Blonde), and Frank himself.

Frank also told The New York Times last year that he and Zowuru have been working on new music together in Miami. At the time, it felt like a rare, fleeting moment where Frank actually gave us a glimpse behind the curtain of his works, but nothing had come out of it. Now, with the appearance of this account and the fact that Uzowuru is one of the few followers, it feels like maybe there is something quietly still in the works.

The account’s profile picture features a shot of Michael Jordan in a 1997 interview where he discusses coming out of retirement. This made fans speculate that Frank is implying his own return to music by using this profile picture as a symbolic hint.

Further fueling the rumors, a billboard that says “Kiki Boy 2025” has (again, allegedly) been spotted in Coachella right before the first weekend of the music festival this year, according to Rolling Stone. This timing could not feel more intentional, after the creation of the Instagram account with the same username. Though he never fully advertises his music, Frank has dropped very subtle hints to signal new projects in the past. For example, the mysterious livestream for his visual album Endless, leading up to Blonde, and the limited Boys Don’t Cry magazine drop commemorating Blonde‘s release. The fact that the billboard includes a specific year, 2025, only makes it seem more like a hint that something official might finally be coming this year. No announcement, no social media posts, just a quiet sign placed exactly where the music world’s eyes would be watching. So Frank.

His appearance on Payton Talbott’s YouTube Channel

Frank made a rare appearance (with his voice) in a recent video titled “BPPV IX”, posted by the UFC fighter Payton Talbott on YouTube. Between the 11:35 and 12:09 minute marks, you can hear a short snippet of Frank singing in the background. Fans immediately latched onto the clip, wondering if it was another subtle sign that Frank is feeling more comfortable reemerging and maybe even preparing to share something bigger.

Fans speculated that this snippet was a response to Playboi Carti’s DM on Instagram, where he urges Frank to “post a snippet or some.” This screenshot was released back in December 2023 by Carti himself, but went viral again recently after the release of Carti’s album I AM MUSIC. This album was a long-awaited drop that his fans have been itching for after years of its teasing and delays. With its release and the resurfacing of this DM on the internet, fans started to use it as a lighthearted jab at Frank’s own elusive nature when it comes to releasing new music. Frank’s voice in Talbott’s video felt like a subtle nod back to Carti’s challenge. Whether or not it was this playful DM that pushed him to act, we will never know. But in the end, we got something new from Frank, and that alone feels like a win.

Frank’s Activity on Instagram

Frank made his return to Instagram in Aug. 2023. While he has not been consistently active, the glimpses of activity we do get from him are enough to keep his fans holding on. Most of his posts come through Instagram stories, including selfies, songs he is listening to, and the occasional candid moments. Every now and then, though, he gives us a little more. One example is a story he shared from London, showing him working on new music. Sitting at a keyboard, with other instruments scattered around him. Moments like this feel rare, but each one sparks a wave of excitement and gives his fans a little more hope that one day he will share his work with us.

In Nov. 2023, Frank even revealed a snippet of a new track he was working on. True to his signature low-key style, it was not a flashy announcement or a highly produced teaser. The track was a simple clip featuring his voice layered over a stripped-down instrumental. Within minutes, it flooded social media with theories of a potential new album dropping and was enough to ignite hope in his fans once again. That, of course, did not come as there was no follow-up of the album drop date, a title reveal, or even a confirmation that the track would be officially released. But it did serve as a reminder that even in his silence, he is still creating, still experimenting, and still has stories left to tell.

Taken together — the finsta account, the snippets, among other appearances he has made both in real life (like at Coachella 2024), and on Instagram (activity on his stories and posts) — we can definitely conclude that Frank has been slowly stepping back into the public eye. Although some details, like the rumored billboard and the claim that his finsta profile picture was from Michael Jordan’s retirement interview, have been called out as fake, the bigger picture still points in one direction: he is continuing to do what he loves, just on his own timeline.

When he chooses to share it with the world is entirely on his own terms, just as it has always been. Until then, every glimpse, every subtle hint, is enough to keep his fans believing that one day he will be ready to return.