Is Alix Earle The Queen Of The Post-Breakup Era?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alix Earle is arguably one of the most influential figures in pop culture right now. Whether you’ve followed her since her University of Miami days or just discovered her on your TikTok For You Page, Earle has built a platform that feels refreshingly real. I first started watching her TikToks in high school and immediately became hooked. Whether she was talking about acne, getting ready for a night out, or navigating relationships, I was watching. So, when news broke in early December 2025 that she and her longtime boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, had split, I was disappointed, but not entirely surprised.

The Split

Earle and Berrios, whom she referred to as “NFL Man” early in their relationship, had been together for over two years. What began as a soft-launched relationship eventually turned into a highly public influencer-athlete pairing. Fans followed along as the two tried to balance demanding careers while living life in the public eye. When Earle confirmed the breakup, she said that long distance was a major factor, especially when Berrios was traded from their home of Miami to Houston to play for the Texans. So, as you can imagine, maintaining a healthy relationship became increasingly difficult. With both juggling intense schedules and public pressure, Earle shared that the decision to separate was necessary, though painful and hard to do.

View this post on Instagram Via @alixearle on Instagram

A new year’s eve to remember… or forget?

Just as the internet was beginning to move on, Earle made headlines again — this time for a completely unexpected reason. On New Year’s Eve, she was spotted in St. Barth’s, a celebrity-filled vacation hotspot, alongside none other than Tom Brady. Yes, that Tom Brady: six-time Super Bowl champion, billionaire, sports broadcaster, and recently divorced from Victoria’s Secret supermodel and fashion world mogul Giselle Bündchen. Photos and videos quickly began to circulate of the two dancing and laughing together, and there were even pictures of Brady’s hand on Earle’s hip, which instantly sparked speculation. Fans from all sides were shocked by the pairing, not only because Brady is twice Earle’s age, but because it felt like two very different worlds colliding, including two of my own: football and girlhood.

The response from fans was overwhelmingly supportive. Many people related to her experience, especially young women navigating long-distance relationships and major life transitions, like myself. As a young woman in her 20s navigating college life, I found her honesty comforting. It reminded me how common these situations are, even if they look picture-perfect from the outside. Berrios, on the other hand, remained largely quiet, choosing to keep his side of the breakup private.

So was it a date for Earle? and What’s Next?

Pictures and videos are just a small fraction of what we as fans see in cases like this, and it often leads to misperception and assumptions. But Earle has a prominent social media influence, so of course, she saw the talk. She didn’t directly address the rumors about her and Brady, which could have been intentional. On her TikTok, she described the St. Barth’s trip as one of the best vacays she’s ever had. After such a public and vulnerable split, deciding not to describe every interaction you’ve had post-split isn’t out of the ordinary either. Brady largely kept his divorce private, so seeing him with Earle was refreshing for fans. On his social media, he makes it very clear he is all about his family, work, health, and balance, so seeing him with Earle made the public a little curious.

View this post on Instagram Via @alixearle on Instagram

So, what’s next for Earle? For now, she seems heavily focused on her friendships, career, business, and herself, which is amazing and such an admirable way to be. So, whether being seen with a figure like Brady was just a one-time thing or something more, we’ll never know unless they tell us. That’s their business, and that’s the way it should stay.

I think one major takeaway from this whole situation is that Earle is choosing to embrace growth, confidence, and personal choice, which is something I have struggled with in similar situations. Breakups can be hard, emotional, complicated, and toxic, but they also open doors for you to rediscover yourself. I think Earle’s situation is also a reminder that moving forward during difficult times doesn’t require anyone’s permission or labels, whether you’re somebody well-known like Earle, or a regular young woman like you and me, trying to navigate through daily life. Take this as a gentle reminder that we all move at our own speeds, you don’t owe anybody an explanation, and just have fun.