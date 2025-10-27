Inside ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’: Ranking And Reading Between The Lines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe you don’t feel ready for a sparkle pen album because you’re “still at the restaurant” of The Tortured Poets Department, but ready or not, it is time for our Showgirl era. With a 12-song track list, there is a lot to unpack, but let me tell you, you are in the right place! I will be ranking and unpacking each song, but first, let’s talk about the background of this new album.

As Swift stated in her album announcement on the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, The Life of a Showgirl is about what was going on behind the scenes during the tour, which she described as “exuberant and electric and vibrant.” Swift stated that the album comes from “the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life.” If you want to know more of what was said about the new album on New Heights, you can find the episode here.

To properly understand The Life of a Showgirl, you must understand the grandeur of the Eras Tour. Anyone who was fortunate enough to get tickets knows just how remarkable it was. We made the friendship bracelets, she took the moment and tasted it. The Life of a Showgirl is giving us a taste of what was behind the sparkling curtain of the Eras Tour.

Now, what we are really here for, lets get into it!

1). “The Fate of Ophelia”

As the first track and lead single of the new album, “The Fate of Ophelia” came highly anticipated and did not disappoint. With an upbeat and catchy sound, Swift explicitly references Ophelia, a character from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, who descends into madness and drowns after enduring emotional turmoil. Overall, the song engages are archetype of a woman who has been pushed to the edge by heartbreak, manipulation, pressure, and emotional neglect.

Swift uses “you” to sing about a person who saved her from an Ophelia-like fate, many speculating that this “you” is her fiancé, Travis Kelce. However, in contrast to Shakespeare’s Ophelia, Swift changes the narrative and concludes with her “rescue” and being saved by love, connection, and support. She is reclaiming the narrative of mental strain and vulnerability in classic tragedies, turning it into a story of overcoming and rebirth, rather than passive victimhood.

2). “Elizabeth Taylor”

Track two, and my number two ranking, is named after Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. Taylor is known for her timeless beauty, multiple high-profile marriages, and her legacy as a star. The song is framed by a slow and relaxed beginning, followed by a fast jump into a more intense sound and beat through the chorus. Swift is invoking Taylor as a symbol of luxury, beauty, and love under public scrutiny, which listeners could equate to Swift’s feelings regarding popular views of her relationship with Kelce.

Lyrics reference underlying tensions of maintaining healthy relationships while in the spotlight. Swift sings, “Elizabeth Taylor, do you think it’s forever?” In effect, she is asking if, given all the scrutiny, history, and fame, can she love under these conditions be forever? Taylor seems to serve as a function in Swift’s continuous exploration of how love and relationships work in the bright lights of fame.

3). “Opalite”

Although Swift stated on Capital Radio that “Opalite” is Kelce’s favorite on the album, for me, it is coming in at number three. Swift also said that opal is Kelce’s birthstone, and opalite is what a manmade opal is called. Listeners could interpret opalite as it is used in the lyrics to symbolize Kelce himself. With an upbeat and strong beat, Swift tells the story of failed past loves, singing “sleepless in an onyx night”, then switching the narrative of failed love to sing “but now the sky is opalite.”

Swift seems to be contrasting past relationships where things felt wrong and unfulfilling (onyx, if you will) to relationships with someone who brings authenticity, support, and light (like the iridescent color of opalite). Due to the connection of opals and Kelce, fans are speculating that the someone who is bringing her the opalite relationship is Kelce. Let’s be honest, if there was a song written about me, that would probably be my favorite too.

4). “The Life of a Showgirl” featuring Sabrina Carpenter

As the final track and the namesake of the album, this song tells the story of a showgirl named Kitty. In the song, Kitty is someone who inspires the narrator. Swift’s character visits one of Kitty’s performances and is enthralled, but Kitty warns her that being a showgirl is not all glamour and glitter, that there is a cost. Through the modern-retro fusion vibe of the song, Swift’s narrator reflects on wanting that “magnificent life that’s all mine” but realizing there is a darker side to that lifestyle. Swift sings “pain hidden by the lipstick and lace,” detailing the façade versus what’s beneath.

Carpenter joins in the song to add an impression of mentorship or partnership, embodying the conversation of admiration but also seeing the darker truths of the showgirl lifestyle. Toward the end of the song, the narrator finds understanding of fame, show business, and performance. She is “married to the hustle” and now knows what it means to be a showgirl.

5). “Ruin the Friendship”

As the publicly proclaimed devastating track on the album, this song might as well have been called “Ruin My Day,” it is just that sad. Full of bitter-sweet regret, the song is full of looking back at the “what ifs” of life. With a relatively upbeat vibe of the music, the lyrics come as an unexpected punch to the gut.

The song is an intimate story of a high school crush on a close friend. She details how she never pursued the possibility of a romantic relationship with this individual, but reflects on several times in which she should have kissed him anyway. She thinks about all the reasons why she didn’t, including not wanting to make things awkward, not wanting to ruin the friendship, and the moment not being right. The song takes a turn as she details receiving a phone call from close friend Abigail Anderson Berard, telling her that the friend had died unexpectedly. Swift returns home for the funeral and reflects on all the things that were left unsaid and undone, including kissing him.

6). “Honey”

This track is a bold exploration of transforming past condescension into genuine intimacy and of reclaiming affection. “Honey” is a fusion of electro-pop and R&B, characterized by its smooth production and sultry vocals. In this track, Swift details how terms of endearment like “honey” and “sweetheart” were once used in passive-aggressive contexts. She contrasts these past experiences with the genuine affection she now receives, where “honey” signifies sincerity and warmth.

This song is another one added to the list of tracks dedicated to and diving into Swift’s romantic relationship with Kelce. The song reflects the deep connection and mutual respect in their relationship, emphasizing how Kelce’s genuine affection has allowed Swift to reclaim and redefine terms that were once used to undermine her. This one didn’t stand out to me as anything amazing, but I always love to see how happy Swift has become. I love that she is no longer heartbroken.

Okay, can I be honest?

Don’t hate me! This is where the album starts to lose me. I love Taylor Swift’s music and I always have, but I am honestly not into vengeful lyrics, faster beats, millennial lyrics, and a few more things that really characterize the remainder of the album in my mind. So, Swifties, please don’t cancel me. I’m one of you; I’m just trying to be honest with myself.

7). “Father Figure”

This track is a reinterpretation of George Michael’s 1987 hit of the same name. While Michael’s original song explored themes of intimacy and protection, Swift’s version dives into themes of power dynamics, mentorship, and betrayal within the music industry. With hints of pop and R&B, Swift’s song incorporates parts of Michael’s original melody, but with a modern spin.

Listeners have concluded that this track is about Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta. The lyrics allude to her signing with Big Machine while young and her rise to fame under their guidance. The song culminates in a perspective shift, where Swift reclaims her narrative, symbolizing her journey from being controlled to asserting her autonomy. This title just didn’t have the “wow” factor, but it did give enough Reputation vibes to hold me over until Swift finally releases her version of that album.

8). “Cancelled”

This title tackles the concept of cancel culture, loyalty, and public criticism in an electro-pop meets industrial rock vibe. There has been a lot of public speculation over who this song is about, with many listeners arguing that it is about Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, or Sophie Turner. The song has themes of solidarity with friends who have been “cancelled” with lyrics stating, “Good thing I like my friends cancelled, I like them cloaked in Gucci and in scandal.”

As of right now, Swift has yet to confirm who this track is about. This title details her experiences with public judgment and supporting friends who have also been judged or “cancelled.”

9). “Wood”

This track is a provocative, metaphor-rich song. The lyrics are playful and full of sexual innuendos and metaphors, for example, likening something to a “redwood tree,” “magic wand,” and “hard rock.” To many listeners, this was obviously referring to Swift’s relationship with Kelce through romantic and sensual lenses. However, when you aren’t trying to read between the lines of the lyrics, thinking about the metaphors and innuendos, the song is a peppy piece that talks about superstitions like “knock on wood.”

Musically, this song sits in themes of dance and funk-pop, giving a fun vibe to suggestive lyrics. To me, this track was fun, but I found it a little needlessly raunchy and gauche. However, depending on how the listener chooses to interpret the lyrics can make the listening experience vary widely.

10). “Wi$h Li$t”

This track dives into contrasting common societal desires and expectations, like fame, wealth, and luxury, and her own wish for a grounded life filled with love and connection.

This song has a really nice message that Swift has sung about before: that she wants a grounded life full of love. However, I personally had a really hard time getting past the very “millennial” lyrics like, “They want those bright lights and Balenci’ shades and a fat ass with a baby face.” Lyrics like these just turned me off from this track immediately.

11). “Actually Romantic”

This track explores a dynamic in which someone has been seemingly obsessed with her. Fans are speculating that this someone is pop icon Charli XCX. In what some are calling a diss track, Swift details the fine line between obsession in an adversarial way and affection. She implies a tension between insults and criticisms, and sees these things as a sort of twisted way of showing deep affection. In this mid-tempo, confident track, Swift sings about this person not just disliking her, but actually investing time into her. It’s the idea that being thought about so much, even if negatively, is a sign of affection and perceived importance.

This track gives slight Reputation vibes, with the sarcastic and slightly seductive tone. I am not into super aggressive lyrics, and this is what this track felt like to me. It got points for being catchy and kind of silly, but when you really think about it, it’s unnecessary, a little mean, and unclassy.

12). “Eldest Daughter”

Track five of every album of Swift’s has been notoriously sad; this track sounds no different. However, the lyrics tell a different sort of story. While they reflect the emotional weight often associated with being the firstborn, they also tell the narrative of today’s world of slang and certain types of attitudes.

Compared to other number five tracks, this one fell very short. The song’s lyrical sophistication is nowhere near that of Swift’s other works and was honestly disappointing. This track ranks last for me because I had such high hopes for it, and it fell so incredibly short of those expectations.

The Life of a Showgirl isn’t just an album, it’s a backstage pass to Swift’s world. Some songs hit harder than others, but the highs, the lows, and the sparkle all make it all unforgettable and impossible to miss. From heartbreak to joy, literary nods to playful fun, Swift reminds us why we keep coming back; she makes her story feel like ours, and that’s a show no one wants to miss.