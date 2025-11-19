Inside ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Everything We Know And What To Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To all the Bridgerton fans out there, the wait is over: a new season has just been announced.

As of now, Bridgerton has premiered three seasons, each focusing on a different Bridgerton child: the first focused Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset’s relationship, the second season focused on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, and the third season focused on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

The fourth season will focus on the final brother, Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek’s (played by Yerin Ha) relationship. Netflix announced on Oct. 13, 2025 that season four will debut in two parts, with part one to premiere on Jan. 29, 2026, and part two to release on Feb. 26, 2026, with a total of eight episodes.

Season four will center on Benedict Bridgerton and his love with a newly introduced character, Baek, who is described as a mysterious woman dressed in silver and glitter at a masquerade ball, know in the books as “the Lady in Silver.”

In a teaser video from Netflix, we see Benedict walking down the stairs while Baek is walking up the stairs, both in masks hiding their identity as they brush hands, ending the clip with a singular glove on the stairs. While the majority of the season is kept hidden, we know that the theme is set to be a Cinderella-styled fairy tale romance. The singular glove mimics Cinderella’s glass slipper left at the masquerade ball.

To keep the Cinderella vision, we will also be see Baek’s stepsisters Rosamund (played by Michelle Mao) and Posy Li(played by Isabella Wei) as well as her “evil” mother Araminta Gun (played by Katie Leung), who are only focused on being perfect debutantes. On top of the developing romance, the season will also bring up past characters and storylines, including Kate and Anthony Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope Bridgerton, as well as Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton’s growing friendship.

We also follow Benedict through his journey of self-discovery, going from a strong artist with no goals of marriage or high status to a more humble and settled man after falling for Baek, a maid of a mixed heritage.

“Benedict is a character who we all have been rooting for. We’re deeply invested in his story, and it’s been really exciting trying to shake him out of his normal routine, and the only way we were able to do that was with a character as dynamic as Sophie. She is based in a Cinderella trope but she is no damsel in distress, she is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking two, three steps ahead. She’s absolutely going to throw Benedict for a loop,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

Netflix has released two sneak peeks capturing moments of filming of this season, much to the excitement of Bridgerton fans. I personally think Netflix’s sneak peeks help portray the tension between Benedict and Baek, especially in the second sneak peek, which is a clip of Benedict first seeing Baek and “fancying” her. In my opinion, I believe that we can expect the couple to face numerous challenges and breakthroughs due to their differences in culture and status, but will end by capturing how love triumphs all.

As a Bridgerton fan myself, I enjoyed all the seasons thus far, feeling every moment of fear, love, curiosity, and tension. I am very excited for this upcoming season. So mark your calendars, grab your snacks, a blanket, and PJs, because Bridgerton season four is sure to cause a whirl of emotions and throw us all for a loop.