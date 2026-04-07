Influence Vs. Integrity: Why ABC Canceled ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reality television thrives on drama, unpredictability, and larger-than-life personalities that keep audiences captivated. However, on March 19, the industry discovered exactly where the line is drawn. Just 72 hours before its scheduled premiere, ABC took the unprecedented step of canceling season 22 of The Bachelorette. The decision to throw away an entire filmed season, starring TikTok sensation Taylor Frankie Paul, represents a big failure in network casting and a multi-million dollar lesson in the risks of prioritizing social media clout over brand integrity.

Taylor Frankie Paul is a 31-year-old TikTok influencer of the “MomTok” community who rose to fame for her viral videos in Utah’s Mormon social circle. ABC chose her as the first Bachelorette lead to never appear on a previous season of the franchise. This was a strategic move by Disney to capitalize on “corporate synergy.” By casting the star of Hulu’s hit series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, ABC aimed to cross-promote both platforms, using Paul’s 6.1 million followers to attract a younger audience to a legacy network show. This experiment was designed to turn an influencer into a celebrity while keeping viewers engaged across the Disney ecosystem.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 legal troubles were a well-documented part of her public narrative, but the breaking point for the Disney-owned network was the release of a graphic video. A three-minute clip published by TMZ turned this all into reality. The footage showed a violent domestic altercation between Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, involving physical assault and the throwing of heavy metal barstools. The most alarming part was the presence of a crying child in the background. This changed the story from adult drama to a child safety issue, as Paul’s young daughter is heard screaming “Mommy!” and Mortensen claims on camera that the child was hit by a chair. This distinction is vital for a brand like Disney. They were aware of her past, but they cannot associate its franchise with footage of domestic violence occurring involving a minor.

As the premiere approached, reports also surfaced that the Draper City Police Department was investigating a new domestic assault allegation from February 2026. This current investigation ruined the network’s planned redemption arc. It proved that the issues Paul was facing are not a past mistake being overcome through a televised journey, but rather a persistent and unresolved pattern of behavior. When a lead is under active police scrutiny during the week of their premiere, the show’s premise of “finding a soulmate” becomes impossible for an audience to believe or support.

Many people have asked why ABC proceeded with filming despite knowing Paul’s history. To understand this, one must look at the “risk vs. reward” of modern television. Executives saw Paul’s 6.1 million TikTok followers as a guaranteed boost for this franchise with declining ratings. The network’s logic followed a clear path. They wanted a redemption story and believed the 2023 legal case was a closed chapter.

However, this logic failed when the visual evidence went viral. The “risk vs. reward” flipped overnight as the situation moved from a marketable story to a brand hazard. The financial foundation of the season also collapsed as major sponsors, including Cinnabon, immediately pulled their advertisements to protect their own reputations. Without the support of these corporate partners, this season became a financial sinkhole leading to an estimated loss of $50 million in production and marketing costs.

The consequences of this cancellation extend far beyond the network’s bank account. More collateral damage lies with the 25 contestants who quit their careers and paused their lives to participate. By discarding the season, ABC has erased their stories and the time they invested leaving them with no platform, and crushed dreams of becoming influencers. The fallout has also paralyzed Paul’s other professional ventures. Filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been stopped as co-stars have reportedly refused to film with her, marking the complete downfall of her career and the “MomTok” community she played a key role in building.

The cancellation of The Bachelorette Season 22 serves as a warning to the entertainment industry. ABC tried to trade the franchise’s long-standing integrity for the temporary buzz of a controversial social media star, and the gamble backfired. By ignoring the red flags of domestic instability for digital relevance, the network ended up with a season that was legally and ethically unairable. In the end, the Taylor Frankie Paul experiment proved that while messy reality TV can be entertaining, real-life controversy is a liability that no network can afford.