With more Indian artists making waves across different genres in the American music industry, it has been exciting to listen to music that reflects on parts of my identity. As someone who finds so much joy in digging through new sounds, coming across Indian artists who blend their background into their musical crafts to produce something emotionally resonant and boundary-pushing has been incredibly meaningful. Their sounds have stayed with me, not just because of their cultural roots, but because of how seamlessly they fuse those influences into their music in a genre-defying way that makes me feel personally connected to it. These three artists have carved out spaces of their own in genres like alternative, hip-hop, R&B, and rock. They have all earned a spot on my playlist (and maybe they will on yours too).
- Hanumankind – Hip-Hop/Rap
If this artist’s name does not ring a bell, his viral 2024 song titled “Big Dawgs” might. Sooraj Cherukat, known as Hanumankind, is a rapper and songwriter from Kerala, India. Though he was raised in the United States from second grade, he returned to India to pursue a degree in business administration and even worked at Goldman Sachs before turning his music hobby into a full-blown career.
He made his debut EP, Kalari, in 2019 when he released his first single “Daily Dose”. However, he received mainstream popularity in both India and internationally with his track “Big Dawgs”, featuring Hyderabad-based producer Kalmi. The song was such a hit that it even got remixed with A$AP Rocky in December 2024, just five months after its original release. With his most recent single “Run it Up,” he delivered a song that beautifully weaves his Indian heritage into the genre of hip-hop, both sonically and visually. The music video incorporates different forms of Indian martial arts and ritualistic folk dances from Kerala and around the world, creating a layered and culturally rooted experience for the song.
In 2025, Hanumankind made history through his performance at the Coachella music festival. His set — a collaboration with the Indo Warehouse, a record label that takes pride in their South Asian roots and celebrates them through music with the world — was hailed as “IndoChella.” Opening with Hanumankind’s “Run it Up,” which was backed up by Chenda melam, a traditional percussion ensemble, the performance blended cultural authenticity with modern energy. They stole the show by delivering a unique fusion of traditional Indian sounds with house and electronic beats. Their set also featured Punjabi dhol beats accompanied by Gujarati Garba, as well as Bhangra dances, which turned the stage into a celebration of Indian music, dance, and identity. This was not just a performance but a statement of what representation looks like on one of the world’s biggest stages. Hanumankind has the power to take a genre that is as expressive as hip-hop and use it to showcase the rich Indian culture. He fuses the two together in a way that can redefine what hip-hop can be.
- Raveena Aurora – R&B/Soul
I had to put Raveena on this list, especially after her announced performance at UConnic this April. I know the announcement was met with mixed reactions, mostly from people who have not heard of her. So here is my plea: Listen to her. If you are someone who enjoys R&B and Soul, I cannot recommend her enough! Her voice is dreamy, healing, and deeply soulful. Raveena creates a sound that is both timeless and distinctly her own.
She grew up in Connecticut and was born to Punjabi immigrant parents who are both Reiki healers as well. Given that she has had this spiritual touch to her since childhood, it makes sense that the music she makes is also infused with it. She released her first EP titled Shanti in December 2017, which brought her name recognition.
Tracks like “Sun Don’t Leave Me,” “Temptation,” and “Rush” are a perfect entry into her world of vibrant, feminine, spiritual energy. As a South Asian woman making waves in a genre that has historically been underrepresented by artists who look like her, Raveena’s presence feels radical. She does not shy away from vulnerability in her lyricism and instead embraces it. Some of my favorite lyrics from the track “Nectar” from her debut album Lucid are “Stretch marks on my thighs, skin shades of earth. Knots in my hair, it’s real, don’t fear it.” She embraces her identity as well as uplifts individuals of all backgrounds through her songs. Her music feels like an act of reclamation, allowing brown girls like me to feel seen.
- Peter Cat and Recording Co. – Indie/Rock/Jazz
Originating from Bangalore and Delhi, Peter Cat and Recording Co. is an Indian alternative rock band that was founded in 2009. The band consists of five members: Suryakant Sawhney, Karan Singh, Dhruv Bhola, Rohit Gupta, and Kartik Sundareshan Pillai.
The first song I listened to by them was “Soulless Friends” from their album Bismillah. I discovered it through my Apple Music discovery (I know, rare find) and instantly fell in love with the jazzy/modern alternative indie sounds of it, which was so pleasing to the ears. Listening to their music makes me feel instantly peaceful, yet their lyrics are so meaningful and deep. For example, in “Soulless Friends”, Sawhney sings “Walk with me,e my soulless friends….sometimes when I live it up, in time, what I feel, what I see, I know that it ends.” He acknowledges the fleeting nature of joy, pain, and life itself and says, “I know that it end,” which drives home the inevitability of endings. Yet, the song does not feel hopeless. It is a gentle and even comforting reminder to be present and cherish the connections we find throughout life.
What strikes me the most about their music is how it is so soothing but also prompts its listeners to reflect on the lyrics. “Our music is a reflection of our experience on Earth. It belongs to no scene or peoples,” they said in an interview in Wonderland magazine. This openness is exactly what makes their music so easy to connect with, regardless of your background and experiences. Listening to their music feels therapeutic in the way it calms your mind while still making you think about life in a deeper, more positive way. The blend of lyrics and sound doesn’t just invite you to listen — it makes you feel, which is why their music has stayed with me.
These three artists remind us that music can be more than just sound — it can be identity, memory, and home. Their work blends culture and creativity in a way that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant.
I know this is a short list, but if you are interested in South Asian artists or would like more song recommendations, feel free to check out my Spotify playlist (shameless plug)! It’s currently a work in progress, but I hope you’ll find at least a few songs that will allow you to expand your musical taste.