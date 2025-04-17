This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With more Indian artists making waves across different genres in the American music industry, it has been exciting to listen to music that reflects on parts of my identity. As someone who finds so much joy in digging through new sounds, coming across Indian artists who blend their background into their musical crafts to produce something emotionally resonant and boundary-pushing has been incredibly meaningful. Their sounds have stayed with me, not just because of their cultural roots, but because of how seamlessly they fuse those influences into their music in a genre-defying way that makes me feel personally connected to it. These three artists have carved out spaces of their own in genres like alternative, hip-hop, R&B, and rock. They have all earned a spot on my playlist (and maybe they will on yours too).

Hanumankind – Hip-Hop/Rap

If this artist’s name does not ring a bell, his viral 2024 song titled “Big Dawgs” might. Sooraj Cherukat, known as Hanumankind, is a rapper and songwriter from Kerala, India. Though he was raised in the United States from second grade, he returned to India to pursue a degree in business administration and even worked at Goldman Sachs before turning his music hobby into a full-blown career. He made his debut EP, Kalari, in 2019 when he released his first single “Daily Dose”. However, he received mainstream popularity in both India and internationally with his track “Big Dawgs”, featuring Hyderabad-based producer Kalmi. The song was such a hit that it even got remixed with A$AP Rocky in December 2024, just five months after its original release. With his most recent single “Run it Up,” he delivered a song that beautifully weaves his Indian heritage into the genre of hip-hop, both sonically and visually. The music video incorporates different forms of Indian martial arts and ritualistic folk dances from Kerala and around the world, creating a layered and culturally rooted experience for the song. In 2025, Hanumankind made history through his performance at the Coachella music festival. His set — a collaboration with the Indo Warehouse, a record label that takes pride in their South Asian roots and celebrates them through music with the world — was hailed as “IndoChella.” Opening with Hanumankind’s “Run it Up,” which was backed up by Chenda melam, a traditional percussion ensemble, the performance blended cultural authenticity with modern energy. They stole the show by delivering a unique fusion of traditional Indian sounds with house and electronic beats. Their set also featured Punjabi dhol beats accompanied by Gujarati Garba, as well as Bhangra dances, which turned the stage into a celebration of Indian music, dance, and identity. This was not just a performance but a statement of what representation looks like on one of the world’s biggest stages. Hanumankind has the power to take a genre that is as expressive as hip-hop and use it to showcase the rich Indian culture. He fuses the two together in a way that can redefine what hip-hop can be.

Raveena Aurora – R&B/Soul

I had to put Raveena on this list, especially after her announced performance at UConnic this April. I know the announcement was met with mixed reactions, mostly from people who have not heard of her. So here is my plea: Listen to her. If you are someone who enjoys R&B and Soul, I cannot recommend her enough! Her voice is dreamy, healing, and deeply soulful. Raveena creates a sound that is both timeless and distinctly her own. She grew up in Connecticut and was born to Punjabi immigrant parents who are both Reiki healers as well. Given that she has had this spiritual touch to her since childhood, it makes sense that the music she makes is also infused with it. She released her first EP titled Shanti in December 2017, which brought her name recognition. Tracks like “Sun Don’t Leave Me,” “Temptation,” and “Rush” are a perfect entry into her world of vibrant, feminine, spiritual energy. As a South Asian woman making waves in a genre that has historically been underrepresented by artists who look like her, Raveena’s presence feels radical. She does not shy away from vulnerability in her lyricism and instead embraces it. Some of my favorite lyrics from the track “Nectar” from her debut album Lucid are “Stretch marks on my thighs, skin shades of earth. Knots in my hair, it’s real, don’t fear it.” She embraces her identity as well as uplifts individuals of all backgrounds through her songs. Her music feels like an act of reclamation, allowing brown girls like me to feel seen.

Peter Cat and Recording Co. – Indie/Rock/Jazz