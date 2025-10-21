In The Hospital? My Tips And Tricks On Making The Most Of It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Due to some disorders, I’ve had my fair share of overnight hospital stays, some of which consisted of multiple nights. While they suck, I know that they are needed. So, I try and make myself as comfortable possible to get through it. Here are some of my tips and tricks to be as comfortable as possible and making the most of it.

clothes

We all know that hospital gowns are the most uncomfortable pieces of clothing known to man. As soon as I am able to put real clothes on, I do. I recommend bringing your own fuzzy socks (in my opinion, grippy socks suck), sweatpants or loose shorts, an oversized t-shirt and a zip-up sweatshirt. Hospitals are almost always cold, and a zip-up is easy to quickly take on and off to give the nurses and doctors easy access to any wires you are connected to and check your vitals. Plus, you’re more comfy.

Toiletries

Bringing my own toiletries is one of the best things I did (besides bringing my own clothes). While the hospital will most likely provide you with everything you need, I love bringing my own stuff. Although you might not be able to take a full shower, using your own face wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and even body wash with a towel to freshen up is so worth it. The scent and feeling of your own stuff brings a sense of normalcy you’d have at home and can help with your spirits and comfort.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

Food

Hospital food sucks. The only hospital food I recommend is the ice cream. ALWAYS say yes to ice cream. Any other meal, I brought my own favorite snacks or made my mom go get me Panera or Dunkin’ down the road. I will bring my big Hydroflask and any other drinks I love as well to stay hydrated. These are SO much better than the food the hospital tries to give you. Plus, you can eat whenever you want rather than waiting for the kitchen and delivery to your room.

Her Campus Media Design Team

Activities

Bring stuff to do that is NOT technology. While playing on my phone and watching TV did help me pass the time, it’s good to bring other stuff too when your eyes need a break from screens. For example, I LOVE doing anything crafty. For instance, I like “Diamond Art,” or sometimes called “Gem Art.” This is similar to paint-by-number, but instead you use little gems that have an assigned number on the page. My nurses were always intrigued when they saw me doing these. Many people also like adult coloring books! These are great if you love to color but want something more complicated than a children’s coloring book. Also, if you are a reader, bringing a book or two could keep you busy as well. Sometimes, if you have visitors, card games or board games could be fun too! Overall, bring anything that you’d enjoy to keep you occupied off screens.

sleep

Depending on what you’re admitted for, you may be woken up constantly throughout the night for vitals and, for me, neurological checks. So this means very little sleep. If you can, try and sleep as much as you can during the day as well. Ask your nurses for more pillows and blankets (they are always willing to help you be more comfortable). Turn the ugly bright lights off and get cozy. Even if you don’t fall asleep, just resting your eyes is so beneficial.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

Walk

If you are able to get out of bed, do it. As soon as I was able to leave that bed, I did. Even just walking around my room was so freeing. Then doing laps in the hallway was even better. The “fresh” air and new sights that were outside the four walls of my room were amazing. I HIGHLY recommend this, especially if you get claustrophobic. Any sort of movement and a change of scenery always helps with my mental health and makes me feel better. The nurses will cheer you on in the hallways, too!

Advocate for yourself

If you need something, say something. Hit that call button, ask for whatever you need and if someone is with you, let them know. One time, my pump was beeping because the wire was kinked. I was so nervous to hit the call button, but I am glad I did because my nurse came in quickly and fixed it. If you need help getting up for whatever reason, call the nurse. If you’re not feeling well or in pain, CALL SOMEONE. Tell your doctor when they are doing rounds, or the nurse will let your doctor know and will make a plan to help you. In general, if you need anything, hit that call button. PLEASE don’t allow yourself to be uncomfortable.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I’d recommend bringing anything from home that’ll keep you comfortable. Clothes, toiletries, food, activities, etc. And, as I’ve previously mentioned, always ask for help. I hope this list helps the next time you are in a situation that unfortunately requires a hospital stay!