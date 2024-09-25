The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have always loved reading. No matter my age, I likely could’ve been found with a book in my hand. As I’ve gotten older, my love for reading has grown, but my ability to make free time for it has significantly decreased. With work and school, I’ve had less and less time to sit down and read without any distractions. Even reading this past summer proved challenging, as I was taking three online summer courses (it’s a lot, I know). Because of this, however, I made it a point to allow myself time to read and enjoy whatever downtime I had. I ended up reading five books this summer, and I’d say four out of the five books were worth my time. If you’re searching for your next book to read, look no further!

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Rating: 4.75/5

While I’m not one to cry, Irish author Sally Rooney knows how to tug at my heartstrings. Normal People had me tearing up on multiple occasions, and I personally think that a sign of a good author is that they can make you feel. The emotion doesn’t necessarily matter; as long as you feel something, I think this author’s job is done. Normal People was one of the best books I’ve ever read, and the TV show was equally as amazing (and devastating) as the novel. I loved how real and raw the conversations between the two main characters, Marianne and Connell, were and how relatable they were. Marianne and Connell felt like real people, and seeing their relationship develop felt personal and intimate.

Just Haven’t Me t You Yet by Sophie Cousens

Rating: 2/5

This has been sitting on my bookshelf since late 2021. Whenever I searched for a new book to read, I would pass over Just Haven’t Met You Yet. This past summer, however, I decided to give it a shot. Unfortunately, I did end up regretting my decision to pick it up and turn to the first page. In the nicest way possible, Just Haven’t Met You Yet was genuinely bad. The dialogue was poorly written, and the main character, Laura, was somewhat unlikeable. While reading, I somehow felt like a lot had happened, but simultaneously, nothing of importance had occurred. The plot sounded so interesting, too — a mix-up of suitcases on a flight and a wild chase around a British Channel Island in hopes of finding love — but the writing didn’t execute it properly. I was initially upset at how uneventful this book was, but honestly, I was more annoyed than anything because I had wasted my time on this.

wHEN IN ROME BY Sarah Adams

Rating: 3.5/5

When in Rome was a very cute and very quick read! It focuses on Amelia Rose, a pop star who escapes her busy life in Nashville and decides to follow in the footsteps of her hero, Audrey Hepburn. Her destination? Rome…Kentucky. Upon reaching Rome, she meets Noah Walker, a no-nonsense baker who is just trying to live his life without any sort of complications from his family members and the rest of the townsfolk. Amelia’s joyousness is initially a little too much for Noah, but slowly and surely, he warms up to her. Is Noah’s slow-paced, small-town life enough for Amelia, or does she yearn to return to Nashville? I read this book in one sitting and can see myself returning to it for a little pick-me-up. Bonus points to Sarah Adams for having the chapters switch perspectives between Noah and Amelia!

Anywhere for yoU by Abbie Greaves

Rating: 4/5

While most books I’m drawn to are romance novels, I occasionally branch out from the genre and go for something different. While having some elements of romance, Anywhere for You was more of a drama/fiction novel, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Anywhere for You centers around Mary O’Connor, who stands at the train station every day, clutching her homemade sign that reads “Come Home Jim.” Because Mary routinely stands in the same spot, locals ignore her. All that, however, changes when Mary catches the eye of Alice, a reporter. Abbie Greaves did a great job of creating a compelling mystery that kept me wanting to know more.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Rating: 4.5/5

Beach Read is the third book I’ve read by Emily Henry, and while it wasn’t my favorite of hers, it was still very good. Beach Read focuses on January Andrews, a romance novelist whose life was recently flipped upside down, and her journey toward getting back into the swing of things. Even though January is a romance novelist, her belief in love has been shattered, on top of being plagued with a case of writer’s block. Because of this, January decides to change her scenery to see if it’ll spark inspiration. During her move, she learns that her new neighbor is Augustus “Gus” Everett, a fellow writer and former college classmate. The two authors strike up a bet, challenging each other to write something out of their comfort zones. Will January ever find inspiration again? Will she ever get her life together? And what’s the deal with Gus Everett, anyway?

In a world where I’m constantly staring at a screen, it feels wonderful to unplug and get lost in a book. While it sometimes seems near impossible to go off the grid, I promise you that when you find the right book, you won’t even feel the urge to go on your phone. Reading is a great way to relax and unwind and ultimately escape whatever’s happening in the real world. So, next time you’re considering different ways to enjoy your free time, think about picking up a book!