In Defense Of Annoying Women

You’ve probably seen this phenomenon before: A female celebrity or a fictional young woman being slandered with the title of being “so annoying” or “ugh, isn’t she just so difficult!” for actions that someone a bit more male may get away with.

The first time I realized this was the direct contrast between a businesswoman and a businessman. Look at how we treat ambitious women, for one. When a woman is stern or goal-oriented, she is waved off with people muttering, “Oh, she is such a bitch!” while her male counterpart is praised as a leader or for being driven. This is because of biases about how a man should act and how a woman should NOT. Imagine being a strong-willed woman who makes mistakes! God, the horror. So, in honor of loving women, I would like to present my favorite “annoying women.”

Carrie Bradshaw

Would it be an annoying women’s list without Mrs. Bradshaw? I fear not. While watching “Sex And The City,” I screamed, cried and winced at many of her actions. But God, was she endearing. So, to come online and see so many people hate her, I was taken aback. Yet, I have realized that the hate towards her is just pure projection. She reminds you of a time that you want to forget. She so desperately wanted to prove herself to Big, even when it was sometimes in insane ways like following him and his mother to church. I can’t hate her for that. Not when the man she loved filled her with false promises and took and gave love as he pleased. She was far from perfect, and I love her even more for it.

The Women of Love ISland USA Season 7

This season of Love Island USA was a total letdown. From the lack of love in that villa to the absolute animalistic reactions from the audience, it was almost painful to watch. But above all, the way the women were treated versus the men by the public was eye-opening to say the least. From Chelley and Olandria being named “Mean Girls” just for voicing their opinions to the grand amount of slut-shaming from the audience, I was left disheartened by the future of female solidarity as a whole.

Whenever a woman participated in a sexual relationship, she was treated as if she just “gave it away like that” or she was “so incredibly easy.” Yet funnily enough… nothing for the man. It just further proved to me that, despite being in a more progressive era, women are still punished for partaking in the same actions men do — as if sex is something men gain and women just give away.

Amber HEard

Not to believe Amber Heard is to believe that for a victim to be a victim, they have to be perfect. They never yell back, ever hit back, and never, ever, EVER lie.

Victims DO yell back. They aren’t perfect. They aren’t docile. Despite it all, they are still victims.

The media has called her far more than just an annoying woman. She was turned into memes and mocked relentlessly. Men and women alike reveled in her demise. People used this opportunity to unleash their internalized misogyny.

Johnny Depp used the court of public opinion in his favor and sued for defamation while doing it. I see this in the recent Justin Baldoni case as well.

I am an annoying woman, and I love it.

I am obnoxious and will not make myself fit a stereotype. I do not care for what you think a woman should be, because that is not me. In a political climate so desperate to make women regress, I refuse. In fact, I will only get worse. I am loud and I am career-oriented. Sometimes I’m messy, sometimes I’m mean. I will never be perfect.

If it is all right for a man to make a multitude of mistakes and still be able to live his life without criticism, I, too, will choose to live my life that way. I love women who get labelled “too much.” I love women who are not always on their best behavior — who are totally unlikable and chaotic. So be hated and totally annoying, I’ll love you more for it.