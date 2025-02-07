I Tried Every UConn Rec Class So You Don’t Have To: My Tips For Getting Comfortable At The Gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The Recreation Center (the Rec) at the University of Connecticut can be a nerve-wracking place, especially if you are new. There are so many different machines, floors, and fitness classes to choose from and try for the first time. However, I found that taking fitness classes helped me become more comfortable with different types of exercises and gave me a push to try some of them on my own, outside of the class. As a junior, my goal by the end of senior year is to try every fitness class UConn Rec offers, here are some tips and tricks on how to achieve this.

Compile a list

On the UConn Rec website and app, there is a list of all the fitness classes, their descriptions, names of instructors, fitness studios (all of which are on the second floor), and a schedule of days and times they are provided. Now, write down a list in your notes app, or wherever else you would like, of every class (omitting the ones you are uncomfortable with). This is not necessary, but I organized all the classes into categories to help me visualize my progress. Each semester, the Rec seems to add new classes, so be sure to add those to your list!

A list of classes and their descriptions can be found here

Find a gym buddy!

Although not necessary, finding a buddy who is willing to try some of the same classes as you can be really helpful. Having someone you are comfortable with can calm any nerves you or your buddy may have when trying a new class, it can even make the class a little more fun!

find a type of class you enjoy

Many classes have some subcategories that can intensify or relax the class if you choose to do so. For example, The Rec offers many different spin classes. These include the “regular” spin classes with a 45 or 60-minute option. “Spin & Core” and “Spin & Strength,” among others are longer and more intense versions of a regular spin class. This semester, one of my goals is to try “Spin & Strength!” There are also many types of yoga classes ranging from “Gentle Yoga” to “Power Yoga.” “Power Yoga” is on my to-take list this semester as well!

find an instructor you like

The Rec has many instructors who teach many different classes. If you love an instructor who teaches one class, maybe take another class with them! For example, I loved taking “Dance Fit,” which is like Zumba or the Wii game “Just Dance,” with Alexa. I wanted to take “Barre” for the first time and noticed she taught it at a time when I was free. Taking it with her made me much more comfortable as I already knew her, she recognized me, and I was taking this class on my own (P.S. “Barre” is super fun!).

Take your time

The Rec has so many classes and they keep adding new ones! So, it may take a bit. I’ve had my list for a few semesters now and have a lot more to do. Many classes may interfere with classes, work, or other commitments you may have. But, each semester the class schedule (and yours) changes slightly, allowing a few classes to become easier to check off that list!

The class schedule can be found here

Have fun!

The most important part of fitness classes is to have fun. If you are not comfortable taking a certain class, don’t take it! If you tried a class and didn’t love it, don’t take the more intense version! The fitness classes are there to have fun while getting a good workout (and possibly reaching outside your comfort zone as well). All in all, have fun and enjoy the many classes The Rec has to offer!