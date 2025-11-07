IGC Sorority 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Intercultural Greek Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sorority life can be a huge part of the college experience and often is represented as such in the media. However, sometimes people don’t feel like their home is in a Panhellenic Greek organization. and therefore, they’re not meant for Greek life. I’m here to provide an alternate perspective and introduce the University of Connecticut’s Intercultural Greek Council (IGC), home to seven amazing sororities with diverse and talented women who help to make UConn a better place.

IGC Sorority roll call!

The first step to joining any kind of organization is seeing what your options are. Luckily, we currently have seven beautiful IGC sororities in Storrs, so let’s go through them!

First off, we have Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Incorporated (which is the sorority I’m fortunate enough to be a part of). Lambda Theta Alpha was founded on December 1, 1975, at Kean University in New Jersey. It became the first Latin sorority in the nation and was made to be a safe space for Latinas during a time when Latina representation in colleges was scarce. The Kappa Chapter at UConn was founded in 1992, making the organization national and even more impactful.

Fun Facts:

Sorority Colors: Burgundy and Gray

Sorority Symbols: La Palma, La Luna, La Concha, La Perla, Lady on the Moon

Sorority Philanthropies: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, LTA Foundation, Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Next up, we have Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority, Incorporated. Founded on November 21, 1981, at Rutgers University New Brunswick. MSU was created to support women from culturally diverse backgrounds and therefore became the first Multicultural sorority in the nation. The iCONNic Concordia chapter at UConn was founded on November 14, 1999, and has shone on campus through social and political advocacy.

Fun Facts:

Sorority Colors: Baby Blue and White

Sorority Symbol: Amazon Woman

Sorority Philanthropy: National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Sigma Lambda Upsilon/Senoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority, Inc. was founded on December 1, 1987, at SUNY Binghamton to be an outlet for professional development and personal growth amongst Latinas. The Alarmingly Outstanding Alpha Omicron chapter was founded at UConn in 2011 and continues to serve the campus with great events.

Sorority Colors: Black, Gold, Silver, and Red

Sorority Symbol: The Black Persian Cat with Gold Eyes

Sorority Philanthropy: Literacy

Next up is Kappa Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., founded on March 9, 1995. Kappa Phi Lambda was created as an organization that empowers Asian American women through academic support, leadership development, and culturally sound initiatives. The Sigma chapter at UConn was founded in 2004 and fosters connections on campus within the Asian community.

Sorority Colors: Red, White, and Heather Grey

Sorority Symbol: Phoenix

Sorority Philanthropy: CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere), Feeding Children Everywhere

Coming in strong is Kappa Phi Gamma Sorority, Inc., founded on November 8, 1998, at the University of Texas at Austin. It became America’s first women’s South Asian Greek Lettered organization, paving a new path in Greek life. The Upsilon Charter here in Storrs was founded in the Spring of 2019 and continues to positively impact campus life today.

Sorority Colors: Green, Black, and White

Sorority Symbol: Royal Bengal Tiger

Sorority Philanthropy: Cancer Awareness and Research

Delta Phi Lambda Sorority, Incorporated was founded on December 5, 1998, at the University of Georgia. The sorority advocates Asian awareness, empowers women leaders through its values-based programs, and forges Everlasting Sisterhood through diverse shared experiences. The Rho chapter was established in 2016 at UConn and continues to highlight its heritage and impact.

Fun Facts:

Sorority Colors: Navy Blue and Silver

Sorority Symbol: Butterfly, Blue Rose

Sorority Philanthropy: Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention

Last, but not least, is Delta Phi Omega Sorority, Inc.! Founded on December 6, 1998, at the University of Houston, Delta Phi Omega is a South Asian interest sorority that highlights the diverse Indian culture through participation in community and social service projects. The Alpha Delta Chapter at UConn was founded in Fall 2019 and is a prominent part of the IGC community.

Sorority Colors: Red, Black, and Silver

Sorority Symbol: Bengal Tiger

Sorority Philanthropy: Children’s Education and Literacy

How to learn more and get involved

There are many different ways to explore the possibility of joining one of these sororities. Unlike Panhellenic, the recruitment process varies across different organizations. Some have a rush process, and some don’t, but each recruitment process is separate from the other and run differently across the board. That’s why it’s definitely important to follow their social media accounts and check on the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Development’s website for additional information updates. Here are some other events you can check out to learn more about cultural Greek life!

Stroll showcases and competitions

Original photo by Marissa Roca

Strolling is a tradition throughout Black and Multicultural Greek life that showcases unity and pride in one’s organization, usually through dance, step, and performance. UConn has many opportunities to see strolling in real life, such as Meet the Greeks (featured above). Other events include MUConn: The Ultimate Yard Showdown, which was hosted by Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority, Inc. on October 18, 2025, and the LTA Greek Showcase, hosted annually in the Spring semester.

Check out cultural events, like the puerto rican day parade in NYC

Original photo by Marissa Roca

Although this isn’t a place you’d expect to see Greeks, we are definitely active in cultural parades and celebrations such as this one! I was lucky enough to walk in the parade as a new sister this past summer, and I genuinely enjoyed being a part of such an important event. Aside from my own organization, there were many other organizations represented across many parades and celebrations that you can check out!

new Member presentations

Original photo by Marissa Roca

Arguably, one of the best and most entertaining ways to learn about an organization is attending a new member presentation! Typically, when an organization brings in new members in a certain semester, they will hold a New Member Presentation to unveil those new members and allow them to showcase what they know about their new home. Pictured above is my own New Member Presentation in Spring 2025. It also allows you to see the alumnae network of a sorority and demonstrate the connection over time to the sisterhood.

Find your people and community!

At the end of the day, Greek life is meant to be a safe space for individuals on campus to connect to a forever home. If the Panhellenic life doesn’t appeal to you, the route of cultural Greek life might be the key to that home. Everyone’s Greek journey is unique, but I hope that you are able to find where you feel best and use that position to live your best campus life!