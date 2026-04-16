If A Day In My Life Had A Soundtrack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alright, let’s be honest. Going to classes can get boring and feel pretty monotonous sometimes. Doing these everyday tasks would be a lot more fun if we had our own soundtrack to go along with them. If my day had a soundtrack, these would be the songs that I think would play.

Waking Up — “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

There’s really no better way to describe the feeling of waking up than this song. My alarm goes off, and suddenly I’m questioning every life decision that led me to this moment. Why am I up this early? Why did I think 8 a.m. classes were a good idea? This song basically captures the moment I stare at the ceiling like I’m in a dramatic coming-of-age movie… except I’m not cool, I’m just tired and running on zero motivation. It’s the perfect mix of chaotic and painfully accurate.

But somehow, though it’s brutal, I still get out of bed.

…Eventually.

Going to the Gym — “Burnin’ Up” by Jonas Brothers

Once I somehow manage to convince myself to get out of bed and go to the gym, this is the energy shift I need. Am I still tired? Yes. Do I want to go back to bed? Absolutely. But this song perfectly captures the motivation and will to get to the gym. It’s that moment where I’m trying to hype myself up, just “tryna keep from going under” (Jonas Brothers lyric from “Burnin’ Up”), even though I was just debating staying in bed five minutes ago. It feels like a sudden burst of confidence as I walk in, like I’m about to completely change my routine. In reality, I’m just trying to get through my workout without giving up.

Sitting and Doing Work — “Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter

This would be the song to play after I finish my workout, with the time before my next class, convincing myself I’m being productive even though I keep getting distracted. It’s that feeling of opening my laptop with good intentions and then suddenly realizing I’ve spent 20 minutes doing everything except what I’m supposed to.

In Class — “Year 3000 (2.0)” by Jonas Brothers

There’s nothing like sitting in a lecture pretending to pay attention while mentally checking out five minutes in. This is chaotic in the best way and somehow matches the energy of trying to stay awake in class without actually taking in anything.

I’m physically in the room, but mentally I’ve already gone through my entire to-do list, planned my future, and thought about what I’m getting for dinner. It captures that slightly chaotic feeling of trying to focus while also not focusing at all.

Leaving Class — “It’s ok I’m Ok” by Tate McRae

The feeling after leaving that classroom is almost like having been rescued from a disaster. I think this song sums up the feeling really well.

There is this overwhelming feeling of relief, although there is some confusion regarding what was actually taught during that class, but hey, at least now it’s over. Now it’s time to move on to whatever comes next.

It’s OK. I’m OK.

Lunch with Friends — “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield

This song would play during my lunch time with my friends, when suddenly everything is fine. I’m with my friends, laughing, talking, and just enjoying the moment without thinking about anything stressful or school related. No stress, no deadlines, just good food and even better conversations. This is when the day finally feels worth it.

We’re laughing over the dumbest things and, for a little bit, can completely forget about whatever we just came from. It is “a sweet escape” (Natasha Bedingfield lyric from “Pocketful of Sunshine”).

End of the Day — “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

This is the song that plays when the day is finally over and I can actually relax. It’s that feeling of walking back to my room, putting my stuff down, and realizing I made it through everything I had to do. There’s something about this moment that just makes everything feel lighter, like all the stress from the day starts to fade away. I might not literally be dancing, but in my head, I definitely am. It feels like a little celebration for surviving the day, like I finally get to just exist without responsibilities for a bit.

Finishing the Night Hanging with Friends — “Midnight Sun” by Zara Larson

The night isn’t complete without hanging out with friends and pretending we’re not all exhausted. This song has that late-night, fun-but-chill energy that makes everything feel a little more exciting.

We’re laughing about things that probably aren’t funny, talking about life like we have it all figured out, and just enjoying the moment. It’s the kind of vibe where time doesn’t really matter, and you’re just living in the moment before reality hits again the next morning.

This is the song that plays when the day isn’t really over yet, but it’s the best part of the day. It’s late at night, and I’m just hanging out with my friends, not worrying about anything else going on. Everyone’s a little tired, but in that fun way where we’re still laughing at everything and talking about anything and everything. At this point, time doesn’t really matter anymore, and we’re just enjoying being together after a long day.

That’s the kind of life I lead at the end of the day: chaotic and somewhat productive, but filled with so much fun. Sure, my life may not be perfect, and there will always be things that I haven’t quite figured out. But with a great soundtrack, it certainly makes the whole experience more fun.