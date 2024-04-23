I Stopped Investing In Makeup & Started Investing In Skincare: Here’s What I’ve Noticed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently I decided to put more effort into my skincare routine. As someone who has always cared about their skin, but hasn’t invested much time or money into skincare, I started at ground zero.

Last year I found myself in a makeup craze, spending $30-50 on just one product. I’ve heard critics of expensive makeup say that there isn’t a big difference between drug store makeup and the pricier options, but in my opinion there is a noticeable difference in the application and quality of expensive products. When I started investing in skincare, I was curious to see if I would find the same results.

My skincare routine for the past year has consisted of a CeraVe face wash, and a simple CeraVe lotion, each of which I’ve had great luck with. CeraVe is known to have a diverse selection of products with simple ingredients that are likely to work for many different skin types. My favorite face wash has been CeraVe’s hydrating facial cleanser, and my favorite lotion has been its moisturizing creme. Both products are reliable and have helped my dry skin retain moisture, but I wanted to explore a more diverse and active set of products.

The products I tried all had specific uses that pertained to the needs of my own skin. I’ve struggled with dry skin, as well as bags under my eyes for most of my life, so I chose products that would help improve those qualities. Here are some products I’ve enjoyed adding to my skincare routine.

I’ve used the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for about a year now to try and cover up the dark bags under my eyes, but this year I decided to try a caffeine solution to reduce puffiness and darkness. This product has come in handy after sleepless nights for sure! As a cheap, but effective solution which reduces puffiness and under-eye bags, I’ve enjoyed this addition to my skincare routine. This product, like most of the Ordinary’s products, is cost effective, being sold for only $9.20. Skincare can get pricey, but sometimes it’s best to opt for an inexpensive product.

La Roche-Posay has become, like many, my favorite skincare brand. It’s on the pricier side, but their products are still reasonably priced. I’ve purchased a lot of the La Roche-Posay products I have as a nice way to treat myself and it has definitely paid off. This retinol serum is possibly my favorite product I’ve purchased from the brand, and for good reason. Retinol helps slow the aging process by preventing water loss, which in turn keeps skin hydrated. Not only is retinol great for the skin, but this serum feels absolutely amazing on your skin. It’s smooth, and feels like a silky lotion, unlike other serums which feel sticky, or watery during the application. My face always feels incredibly hydrated and refreshed after the application. Since I began using retinol, I’ve noticed my skin has been much smoother, and any fine lines that would appear when I had dry skin were reduced and nearly gone. Although I love this product, I would recommend doing some research before you add it to your skincare routine. Depending on your skin type you might want to use this product every other day to avoid skin damage, or ease into it. Start out using it every other day for a few weeks and then start to implement it into your skincare routine every evening, or once a day.

I’ve used other retinols, such as the TruSkin retinol facial serum, which is a more affordable option, being only $15.99, and although I had no complaints, the La Roche-Posay serum is the clear winner. The TruSkin Serum is a phenomenal affordable option, so if you’re looking for a cheaper brand you won’t be disappointed. La Roche-Posay’s retinol serum feels more expensive, and since I have started using it my skin has felt much softer, so although it may not win the award for best price, it certainly is the overall winner.

I first started using hyaluronic acid as part of a two-step lip routine to hold moisture in my lips and help them stay plump, but I quickly started expanding its use. I now use hyaluronic acid before I apply any creams or other serums as well. When applying the product it doesn’t feel smooth on your face, it’s a watery serum that dries quickly, but don’t let that fool you. Hyaluronic acid is proven to reduce skin damage and help with scarring. So although you may not feel its effects immediately, your skin will thank you. I like to use this serum, which is pure hyaluronic acid, before putting on any other products so it acts as a base for other serums and creams.

This lotion is great if you’re looking for sun protection. I do have to preface that if you have oily skin this may not be the best product for you, but it will certainly protect your skin. I have dry skin, and have found that after application my skin is dewy and glowy, which I really need. Unlike other lotions with SPF, this one doesn’t flake off or leave a white film over your skin. If you do have oily skin, this product may be good to just wear on days you’re going to get plenty of sun. I use this product almost every morning, except for rainy days, when I will just use a simple face lotion like CeraVe.

Embracing Skin care

Since I’ve developed a consistent skincare routine I have not only experienced fewer breakouts and reaped the benefits of smooth skin, but I’ve also noticed it has helped my mental health. A routine of any kind can be a moment when you get to spend time with yourself and take care of yourself. It also is a great opportunity to have a reliable constant in your life.

I’ve embraced a more natural look this past March, and have started April off in a similar way. I wore less makeup, with just the occasional blush and highlighter, and have noticed that embracing a natural face can be really helpful at times. Although I absolutely love makeup, when I’m wearing a full face regularly, I tend to feel less confident in my bare face, which ultimately creates insecurities. Embracing a bare face, while still taking the time to take care of myself through a skincare routine, has been insanely beneficial. I’ve challenged myself to wear no makeup this month of April, and it has been wonderful.

Each morning and night I do my little skincare routine, and I’ve grown to love these times so much. My skincare routine may look completely different from yours, which is okay. Everyone’s skin is different, and it will take time to understand what does and doesn’t work for you, but I hope I have helped you in your skincare journey.