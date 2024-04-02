This Serum Will Plump Your Lips, According To TikTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

About a month ago, I came across a TikTok where a dermatologist claimed that hyaluronic acid can naturally plump your lips. I was immediately intrigued. My excitement quickly transitioned into a research craze where I searched the internet for case studies and information on this magical lip plumper. To my surprise, I found a few different articles that supported these claims or at least claims of hyaluronic acid helping skin retain moisture and stay hydrated. I’d tried many different lip plumpers, which were either incredibly expensive or caused my lips to break out in a painful red rash after each application. I’d never considered lip injections, or a lip flip, due to not only the price, but also my own principles and ideals of beauty, so when I saw that a simple hyaluronic acid serum could help my small English lips plump up, I knew I’d have to get my hands on some. I finally got a hyaluronic acid serum and figured I’d share my journey here.

@dermatologysurgeon A clinical study showed that applying hyaluronic acid serum to lips three times per day was an effective treatment for plumper lips, increased lip fullness and to soothe dry lips. This is a subtle, natural alternative to lip injections or fillers. #lips #plumplips #fyp ♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna This TikTok inspired me to start using hyaluronic acid on my lips, as a lip plumping serum.

Cosmedica hyaluronic Acid

Facial serums can be quite pricey, but I decided to opt for a simple $11 pure hyaluronic acid you could get at your local CVS. I chose the Cosmedica hyaluronic acid, which has just three ingredients: distilled water, sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), and benzyl alcohol-DHA. This product is also paraben-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic, so it is suitable for nearly everyone.

The science behind this method

Hyaluronic acid fillers have been used since 2003 when they were approved by the FDA, but the question is can a topical hyaluronic acid serum help to plump lips? One clinical study that used hyaluronic acid as one component of a two-step lip treatment that participants applied three times per day found that 97% of participants were satisfied with the lip treatment, and the lip treatment was effective in restoring the moisture and fullness of lips.

Applying the serum

I applied the Cosmedica hyaluronic acid three times per day for one week, let it dry on my lips, and then applied a coat of Aquaphor on my lips. After applying the serum and Aquaphor my lips felt heavier — not like when you apply lip balm, or chapstick — but like they were having a reaction. They also felt super hydrated, and sealed.

Results

Although I tried to take progress pictures each day, the quality of my photographs was horrible most days due to different lighting and slightly different angles, so I must preface that the photos do not give the hyaluronic acid results justice. Given I only began this lip treatment one week ago, I’m not surprised the results aren’t drastic, but if I were you I would give it a shot.

My lips have felt incredibly nourished, and have been less dry since I’ve been applying this serum. My favorite part about this lip routine is that it seems to bring out the natural pigmentation of my lips. When my lips get dry, they usually appear much smaller, but this week they’ve retained a lot more moisture, giving the illusion of plumper lips. With that being said, although the size of my lips may not have drastically increased, my lips feel much softer and have retained much more moisture.

Photo by kelti johnson

is it worth it?

The hyaluronic acid lip treatment definitely does the trick. I would say the results are similar to that of the Tarte lip plumper, but your lips will stay plump much longer. My lips seem more full and retain moisture much longer. If you’re looking for a cheap way to maintain the look of plump lips, this is definitely something I would recommend trying.