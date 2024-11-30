How ‘Wicked’ Defied My Expectations (& Gravity): My Movie Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I saw one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Wicked. Being a huge musical theater fan, I’ve been hyped to see this on the big screen. Wicked was one of the first musical productions I’d ever seen, and I truly believe it sparked my love for the arts. Going into the movie, I was slightly skeptical that it wouldn’t meet my expectations. However, I can now say confidently that it met, and even exceeded, those expectations.

Here is my formal warning: for those who aren’t familiar with the movie, there will be spoilers!

the soundtrack

Before seeing the film, I listened to some of the soundtrack. While I didn’t get through every song, I enjoyed what I did listen to beforehand. What stuck out to me the most was the orchestral similarities. Though it sounded more cinematic, I was relieved that the arrangements were very similar to the original cast recording. I also thought everyone sounded great, especially Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Overall, the soundtrack is very solid and does a great job accompanying the film.

the casting

I’ll admit it: when Ariana Grande was first announced as Glinda, I was somewhat skeptical. However, she successfully proved me wrong through both her acting and vocals. She did a great job playing the role with the subtle humor, appropriate attitude, and perfect perkiness needed to play Glinda.

As for Erivo, I had high hopes, and she did not let me down. She was the perfect Elphaba: strong, powerful, and kind. Her riff at the end of “Defying Gravity” alone proved why she deserved to be cast as Elphaba. I also really enjoyed her final notes at the end of “The Wizard and I,” as the opt-up was a nice touch.

Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater also did a fantastic job playing their respective characters, Fiyero and Boq. Bailey was effortlessly smooth, and Slater was effortlessly dorky. I loved watching them shine during “Dancing Through Life.”

Michelle Yeoh was the perfect Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode was an awesome Nessarose. While I’ll admit I didn’t recognize her at first, seeing Keala Settle as Miss Coddle was a lovely surprise! Bowen Yang playing Pfannee, one of Glinda’s friends, added the perfect amount of comedy to this masterpiece.

Overall, I feel that the casting was very appropriate and that everyone was excellent in their respective roles.

the musical numbers

As you can imagine, I loved seeing some of my favorite songs in musical theater come to life cinematically. While I believe every number was awesome, there are some highlights that I’m still thinking about.

For instance, I loved the viral bit of choreography from “What Is This Feeling?” where the ensemble and Glinda are marching and tapping their books. It was effortlessly smooth and fun; I love choreography that matches the beat.

I adored “Popular,” especially at the end when Glinda’s dancing in the hallway and it’s illuminated pink. It was charming and fun, exactly what “Popular” should be.

“One Short Day” was magnificent, as expected. Viewing the Emerald City was truly magical: it was grand, and green, of course. Seeing Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth was an awesome addition. Though I knew about their appearance, I had no idea they sang in this movie too!

Of course, “Defying Gravity” was pure perfection. Between the buildup and the finale itself, I loved seeing this on the big screen. It was incredible watching Erivo fly around in every possible direction. This was the perfect finale for part one and left me excited for part two.

final thoughts

Overall, this was an awesome movie that did the stage musical justice. It lived up to all of my expectations and it is one of my favorite films of the year. While nothing in life is truly perfect, this film comes pretty close. I will be purchasing all of the merchandise I can afford and listening to the soundtrack on repeat until further notice. If you haven’t seen Wicked yet, what are you waiting for? I promise it will change your life.