How UConn Helped Me Realize My Dream

As I board the 8 a.m. Metro North train to Razom’s office in the Flatiron District, I find myself reflecting on the journey that’s brought me here. Graduation is just around the corner, and soon I’ll be heading to graduate school, but as the train rolls forward, I can’t help but ask myself: How did I get here? Four years ago, when I began my undergraduate journey at UConn, the path ahead felt uncertain, even blurry at times. But today, I can say with more confidence than I ever could then — I have a clearer vision of where I’m going.

When I began my studies at the University of Connecticut in 2021, I had a broad but vague idea of what I wanted to do with my life. The COVID-19 lockdowns gave me ample time to research potential career paths, and during this period of reflection, I discovered a major called Healthcare Management, which was offered at UConn. Initially drawn to the idea, I found that at some schools it was framed with a more scientific focus, while at UConn, it was presented from a business perspective. This combination intrigued me, and though I didn’t fully know the direction I wanted to take, I decided to pursue it. For a while, I wasn’t sure if I had made the right choice. While I felt content in my major, I often found myself confused and uncertain about where I was headed. Healthcare Management covers so many facets, especially in the context of the U.S.’s complex and fragmented healthcare system.

Early in my UConn career, I was confident that I would end up in the health insurance industry. However, as I gained experience both professionally and personally, particularly dealing with insurance coverage and policies, I realized that the system was deeply flawed. I no longer wanted to be part of the problem; I wanted to help solve it. This desire to help people has been a constant throughout my life, and it started to guide my thinking. Thankfully, the small size of the Healthcare Management department at UConn allowed me to get to know my professors well. They opened my eyes to a broader perspective of healthcare management, one that goes beyond the corporate world and focuses on creating meaningful change.

A pivotal moment in my career journey came in Feb. 2022, with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As a first-generation Ukrainian-American, I have deep ties to Ukraine, where many of my family members still live. I have visited nearly every summer since I was six years old, and it has always felt like a second home. In addition to my direct ties to Ukraine, I have been an active member of the North American Ukrainian community, involved in various organizations — ranging from Ukrainian Saturday School and scouting groups to dance ensembles, churches, and cultural events. When the full-scale invasion began, it was a defining moment for me. While Ukraine had been at war since 2014, following the Revolution of Dignity and the annexation of Crimea, it wasn’t until 2022 that I truly grasped the urgency and scale of the crisis. The war, the destruction, and the loss of life hit home in a way that I had not experienced before. Many of my family and friends had been affected by the conflict, and it became clear that I needed to step up my involvement in supporting Ukraine.

I had always known about “Razom for Ukraine,” one of the largest nonprofits dedicated to supporting Ukraine. I had connections within the organization through my involvement in various community events, but I wasn’t sure how to get involved directly. As Vice President of the Ukrainian Student Association at UConn, I led several fundraising efforts, directing all the funds we raised to organizations like Razom. I also participated in aid drives within my local New Haven community, following Razom’s lead. Then, in late 2023, I discovered that Razom had reopened its internship program. I applied right away, and in 2024, I interviewed and was offered a position with the Health program’s Co-Pilot Project.

The Co-Pilot Project aims to address the significant deficits in high-quality surgical training in Ukraine. It brings North American surgeons to mentor their Ukrainian counterparts through challenging cases across various surgical specialties. I was overjoyed to join this incredible team. The experience has been life-changing. I’ve met extraordinary people, all united by their passion for Ukraine and its healthcare system. Through this internship, I’ve built connections with organizations like the Human Rights Foundation and the Oslo Freedom Forum. I had the opportunity to attend the MedGlobal conference in Chicago, which deepened my understanding of global health and humanitarian aid. I was also mentored to pursue MEAL (Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning) certification and began a major project partnering with PM4NGOs to translate MEAL materials into Ukrainian. This project has been the most fulfilling work of my career so far.

Though my role involves some administrative tasks, the impact I’m making is substantial. This internship has inspired me to take the next step in my career—graduate school. After six months working with Razom, I sought advice from one of my UConn professors about pursuing graduate studies. While I knew I wanted to continue my education, I was uncertain about which field to pursue. My professor encouraged me to look at my colleagues at Razom to see where they had studied and what degrees they had pursued. This advice was invaluable, and it led me to look into Master of Public Health (MPH) programs.

Long story short, I applied to six top public health programs across the U.S. and was accepted to all of them. I owe much of my success to the opportunities I’ve had at UConn and, more importantly, the work I’ve done with Razom. After much consideration, I have chosen to pursue my MPH at Yale School of Public Health, focusing on Health Policy and Global Health. Both UConn and Razom have helped me realize that I want to continue supporting Ukraine, but I also feel a deep responsibility to help my community in Connecticut. I am excited for this next chapter in my life, where I will combine my passions for public health, humanitarian aid, and advocacy to make a lasting impact on both Ukraine and my home community.