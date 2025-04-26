The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The date is April 22: grenades are being thrown at us (papers), we are running to take cover from danger (projects), and some soldiers sadly cannot be revived (they withdrew from the course). The date is April 22, which means we are suiting up and getting ready for battle in two weeks (finals week). Few things in life are promised: death, taxes, and finals, so with that being said, I am here to prepare you for the fight of a lifetime as it creeps closer.

You’re not going to be able to find a spot…anywhere

At a school with over 15K kids and only one library, trying to find a seat in the library during finals week is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Make sure to plan ahead and expect the library to be at 100% occupancy, and contrary to popular belief, the library is not the only place to study. Any of the academic buildings have at least one place to sit, and my favorite study spots are Gant, Wilbur Cross, Rowe, the Pharmacy Building, and the Benton porch.

Take study breaks

As someone who attempts to complete all of my work in one sitting all the time, sometimes this is just not humanly possible. It is recommended to take a 5–10-minute break every hour of studying. Without these breaks, your brain cannot fully comprehend your notes, flashcards, and readings. I know it might hinder productivity a little, but it will benefit you in the long run.

Studying looks different for everyone

During finals week, some of us might be surrounded by a group of 10 people all chatting and simultaneously getting work done, but for others, it might be a solo experience. Studying and productivity appear different for everyone. Just because someone seems to have only gotten done a portion of their work, that might be their goal for the day. This is a judgmental world, and we do not need to judge how someone might be accomplishing their assignments during the most stressful week of the semester.

It’s okay not to get a perfect grade

We all know that familiar, but sinking feeling of receiving a grade back and getting a grade significantly lower than your expectations. It is even worse when you dedicate so much time to studying or doing work for that subject. Although this might be an obvious reminder, grades do not determine worth. As college students, some of us might live by this belief. We are conditioned into believing that if we do not get above average grades, we are seen as failures, or it shows our decreased intelligence. I am here to remind you that you are at the school you are at for a reason, and at the end of the day, getting a bad grade is not the end-all be-all, and something can always be done about it.

The date is April 22, finals week will be here soon. It goes without saying that finals are a stressful time for everyone, but that doesn’t mean we have to freak out. With proper preparation, you will be sure to ace your finals and can sail smoothly right into summer. So, make sure to stock up on notecards, renew that Chegg subscription, and start manifesting those good grades! I wish everyone good luck!