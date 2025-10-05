How To Secure Your Next Big Internship Or Full-Time Position Post-Grad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Internships are hard to come across and have only seemed to get harder, especially if you want an internship with a really great company.

I was fortunate enough to secure two internships during my time in undergrad and secure an interview with a nationally and globally known news company. This was not all luck! There is work and self-belief that must be shown to your future employers.

A good Resume = a good internship

There was always a notion that the resume we create must be these perfect resumes on a nice, clean sheet with zero identity of who you are as an employee. When I took a class called “Professional Communication,” one of the biggest things I learned was that your resume is the first introduction to who you are to your employers. I was told to create a resume that shows what I would be doing in my career field and who I am.

Within that resume, I created something that stood out. I choose to use pink in my background and put my digital links at the top along with a cheerful introduction of who I am and what I intend to do for work. I was super nervous using such a bold color on my resume because no one does that! I thought I would not be taken seriously by my future employers.

However, it worked! I was able to land my first internship at the end of my sophomore year for the summer. I thought maybe it was luck, but I was able to land another internship back-to-back for my academic year at NBC.

My resume had a personality and my experiences on it worked better than when I had a white sheet and quick highlights.

LinkedIn became my best friend at the end of my sophomore year. LinkedIn helps garner connections with a variety of people in the field you want to work in and/or companies you want to work at.

I connected with hundreds of people on LinkedIn, which led me to see job postings or events with different companies that sparked my interest. I also connected with alumni from my university who are consistently on LinkedIn and interact with other opportunities. The connections create a great foundation for you to reach out to people and ask questions about their role and shows the steps they took to get to their current job.

LinkedIn allowed me to have an interview with another huge news company. Although I did not get that internship, if I did not have my LinkedIn profile, I would have never known about the opportunity.

Self confidence

Whew! This might just be the most important one on this list. I really lacked self confidence when it came to applying for internships and roles that I did not believe I was capable of doing. However, I always feel it in my gut when I have no choice but to go out on a leap.

Going out on a limb made me apply for so many positions because I believe that I can and will score an interview and maybe even the job. It is very easy to feel self-doubt and imposter syndrome because you are trying to break into a world you have never seen before or thought about.

You have to believe you are worthy of every opportunity that comes to you and that you are without a doubt meant to be in that position and room. Which leads me to my next topic…

The big interview

AHHHH!! The big interview that you can not believe you got! I know it is very scary and shocking, but trust me, you must breathe. The interview process is something you can prepare, but also something that you must do authentically.

I personally noticed that when I overpractice and study the company so much, I sound like a robot or as if I am trying to remember a script. I am not saying to not prepare! Do prepare, and when you are looking up questions and details about your role, make sure it relates to you fully.

When I got my two internships, I learned about the role, prepared a few questions that I would ask, and wrote down my experience and how it would be beneficial for this role and the company.

However, when I got into the interview, my audio was not working, and I panicked internally. I thought it was completely over! But it all worked itself out, and it was a nice icebreaker for the interview.

I always try to connect to the interviewee somehow, whether it is something they mention in passing or something I notice on the wall. It builds connection and shows a personable side of me that can help foster a connection for a smooth interview.

The process of applying, interviewing and waiting for a response is very nerve-racking. But no matter how it goes, as long as you put your best foot forward each time. You will always believe that you are made for any position.

You must always believe in your voice, your experience, and your willingness to always be able to learn.