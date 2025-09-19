How To Romanticize Your Walk To Class This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is just something about the University of Connecticut that feels straight out of a movie. The leaves turning a fiery red and bright golden, the crunch of them underfoot, the distinctive but unnamable smell of the crisp fall air… And just like that, your walk to class feels less like a chore and more like a scene straight out of Gilmore Girls. If you’re looking for ways to romanticize your walk to class this semester, here are some easy tips.

1) Curate the Perfect Playlist!

You know the vibes: crunchy, cozy and a little melancholy. Swap out your usual mix — which, let’s be honest, is probably getting old — for something that makes you feel like you’re walking through the setting of Dead Poets Society. Think acoustic coffeehouse tracks, cozy indie or even instrumental movie scores. Nothing makes walking by Wilbur Cross feel more cinematic than a soundtrack to match the vibes.

My personal suggestions include, but are not limited to:

– Dreams – Fleetwood Mac

– Sleep On The Floor – The Lumineers

– Cardigan – Taylor Swift

– All The Debts I Owe – Camp

– Like Real People Do – Hozier

2) Grab a Seasonal Treat!

Let’s be honest, even if you aren’t on the Pumpkin Spice wave, there is some fall flavor out there that has you in a chokehold from September through November. If it’s not a PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte), it’s an apple cider or pumpkin donut. Even your regular, every day order will suffice. It’s just about the aesthetic, cozy coffee run vibes.

Original photo by Amanda Stowe

3) Dress the Part!

Throw on your favorite fall wear, a chunky knit scarf, your trusty pair of sweatpants, slippers or a pair of boots — it’s up to you! Dress how you feel you would give “fall” in a New England magazine. Bonus points for having a tote bag weighed down with books, text books, notebooks, novels — whatever floats your boat.

Original photo by Nicole Brown

4) Take the Scenic Route!

Okay, I get it, sometimes it is just a walk as fast as you can to make it before the entire lecture hall stares at you when you walk in late. But, if you have the time, take time to walk leisurely by Mirror Lake or appreciate how the trees are changing on the Union Lawn. Fall at UConn is nature showing off its finest colors, you don’t want to miss it.

5) Romanticize the Moments!

You only get four falls here if you’re lucky. Notice everything and appreciate it all! Observe how the wind ripples the grass on Horsebarn Hill and smile at people as you pass. Pretend the couple sitting at the Beanery is part of a background cast in the movie of your life. The more you pay attention to the world around you, the more special daily life feels.

Original photo by Alex Arnold

Walking across campus doesn’t have to be about just getting from point A to point B. With the right mindset, your everyday walk to class can turn into the highlight of your day. After all, if you’re going to walk a mile uphill in Storrs, you might as well make it special!