5 Steps to Romanticizing Life as a Commuter at UConn

Life as a commuter student here at UConn can sometimes feel daunting, especially when the Fear Of Missing Out starts to kick in. Seeing everyone decorating their dorms, hanging out on campus, and having that quintessential college experience can leave you feeling left out and lonely. However, commuting comes with its own set of benefits and can be something really enjoyable! Here are some ways to spice up your commute and turn it into something fun.

1. Create the perfect morning routine

Whether I have a morning or afternoon class, starting my day early always tends to make me feel more productive. To feel better about your commute, wake up a little earlier than needed to give yourself extra time before hitting the road. Use that time to listen to your favorite podcast (for me, it’s the Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield), brew your favorite kind of coffee, meditate, or go on a peaceful morning walk.

Being able to do things you enjoy before your classes can make you feel better about having to travel “x” amount of time to campus. Instead of doing these things at home, you can make it so this extra time is spent at UConn. Rather than immediately going to your first class of the day, you can stop by one of the many cafes around campus for a fun drink, sit by Mirror Lake with friends, or walk around Horsebarn Hill. Any of these activities can make sure your morning routine kicks off a great day.

2. Pack all of your essentials

There is nothing worse than forgetting your much-needed laptop charger or your favorite daily chapstick at home when you already arrived at campus. To make sure this does not happen to you (spoiler alert: it probably will), you can create a commuter travel kit filled with everything you may possibly need. I love to pack all my things in a cute patterned bag to make things more fun.

Besides the classic essentials like a charger, some UConn-specific necessities are an umbrella, a hairbrush, extra winter garments, a windshield scraper for the snow, and other inclement weather accessories. Storrs can get extremely windy and rainy, so having those things can make it so you don’t leave campus drenched or with your hair all messed up. However, if you do find yourself missing any of these needed items, going to the UConn Bookstore, the convenience store in the Student Union, or even the CVS downtown is always a backup.

3. The perfect Car ride

Achieving the perfect ride to campus is essential in being a commuter. Some things you can do are customize your car to your liking, bring a blanket and a pillow to turn your car into a cozy nap spot between classes, bring snacks, get an air freshener of your favorite scent, and get yourself a phone mount for the drive.

Personally, I love having that alone time before I get to campus and go to class, because I use it as time to unwind or think about anything I have going on that day. I either listen to my favorite playlist, a YouTube video, or a podcast. You can also think of this ride as an adventure. Change your daily route to something more scenic, drive to one of the local farmers’ markets around Storrs, or stop at a cute park or fun cafe along the way. Anything to make your drive enjoyable will change your commute for the better.

4. Study spots on campus

If you’re anything like me, you need the perfect study spot to even be able to focus on your work. There is much more to UConn than the Homer Babbidge Library (even though it’s great). To better enjoy doing your schoolwork on campus, there are plenty of options. If you like the outdoors, sit by Swan or Mirror Lake, set up a blanket on the Student Union Lawn, go to downtown Storrs, or sit in those new chairs on the patio of the library. If you’d rather be inside, try out the Wilbur Cross reading room, the study rooms in the School of Business, the School of Pharmacy, or the bottom floor of the Science One building.

Being able to get work done while you are on campus is key to long commutes. It can make the ride home much more enjoyable knowing you have a smaller to-do list to worry about.

5. Commuter resources at Uconn

To make your experience as a commuter much more enjoyable, utilize the many resources that UConn has for its commuter students. In the Student Union, there is a commuter lounge where you can relax and hang out with fellow commuters. They have lockers, a TV, multiple microwaves, and a refrigerator. If you don’t feel like walking all around campus to find the perfect spot, there will always be this lounge in the Union available to you. Maybe bring some lunch or fruit to keep in the fridge to enjoy in between classes.

Also, the Off-Campus student services are located in the Student Union, Room 315. Their contact information can be found here. Make sure to really maximize these resources for the best commuter experience.

Commuting does not have to be thought of as a hassle anymore. Rather, it can be something unique about your college experience. It can teach independence and personal growth if you allow it to. Reframing our mindsets to see our commutes as something positive will always be the right choice. At the end of the day, getting out of our comfort zone and trying new things is really what college is all about!