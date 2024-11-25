How To Make The Most Of Thanksgiving Break As A College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As a freshman at the University of Connecticut, I’m thankful to have a (needed) five days off of classes for Thanksgiving break, while the majority of U.S. college students have been given a jam-packed long weekend. Nestled between the seemingly slow-paced part of the semester and finals week, Thanksgiving break presents a great opportunity to reset and refocus. Whether you live down the street or across the country from your school, there’s value to be found in a few days spent at home. In lieu of my upcoming break excitement, here are five ways to make the best of your Thanksgiving break that I’ll certainly be incorporating and would recommend for any college student.

1. Spend quality time with family

While cliché, I’m a firm believer in prioritizing the people who are always there to lift and support you. After months away from home, spending time with family can be refreshing after spending every waking moment with those your own age. Whether it be playing catch with my little brothers or baking with my grandparents, I’ll be sure to take in every moment with the people I love. With it being Thanksgiving and all, spending time with family is more convenient than any other time of year. Trust me when I say I too deal with the tense conversation and inevitable family drama around the holidays, so take the family time in any capacity you’re comfortable with. With all that being said, time spent with those you love is sure to benefit both you and those who have missed your presence and can be a great remedy for the homesickness that many of us face as college students.

2. Embrace the familiar

After abruptly moving to an area I had only been to during college visits, I’ve inevitably begun to miss the little things about my hometown and “old life.” From my favorite coffee shop to the beautiful view outside my kitchen window, it’s safe to say that I’ve been missing things I had once taken for granted. When you have the opportunity to revisit home, be sure to go back to the places that make your hometown unique. Even if your college town has plenty, we all have those few spots that will forever hold a special spot in your heart. Following the reality that we’ve all changed since we were last living at home, don’t stray away from the opportunity to swing by some of your favorite hometown quirks between all the turkey and pumpkin pie.

3. reconnect with friends

Hanging out with hometown friends is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated parts of going home for Thanksgiving break. Out of the entire year, people are the most likely to be home around this time, due to the purpose of gathering and being at home on Thanksgiving Day. There’s a chance you could’ve seen your best friends once or twice since September, but in most cases, it’s been quite a while. Make time during the week for sleepovers, lunch dates, or just time well spent with your best friends.

4. revisit a hobby, or try a new one!

During a week where you may find yourself having a little extra free time, don’t be afraid to spend some time doing the things you love, or even pick up something you’ve been wanting to try. Whether it’s baking a dessert you found on TikTok (we’ve all been missing that kitchen access), picking up the sport you played in high school, or diving into a craft project, hobbies are a great way to fill the time and de-stress. Getting your mind off finals and other worries can help you be in the best spirits and make the most out of your week at home, something I’m sure we’re all striving for.

5. gear up for the weeks ahead

As much as it’s important to be productive and spend time with family and friends during Thanksgiving break, it’s equally crucial to take time for yourself. The first few months of the year are the toughest and can be even more difficult as a college freshman getting used to a new environment. Between all of the turkey eating and small talk with distant relatives, know when it’s time to relax and do something for yourself.

Congratulations! We’ve already made it to Thanksgiving, the longest stretch of the school year. Make sure to cherish this week at home, you deserve it. If you put in the effort to spend time with family and friends, revisit the things you love about home, and do the things you enjoy, you’re bound to have a great Thanksgiving break that’ll leave you refreshed and ready to conquer the remaining few weeks of the semester!