This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Digital cameras are making a big comeback, and like many others, I decided it was time to get my own. I’m pretty particular about my purchases and take my time to research before making a decision. For me, buying a camera wasn’t just about choosing a top-of-the-line model like the Canon G7X or settling for a cheap, low-quality option. I needed to find a perfect balance. Here’s how I found my ideal camera — and how you can find yours, too!

Original photo by Stephania Korenovsky

1. TIKTOK RESEARCH

My journey started with TikTok. It’s amazing how many insightful reviews and recommendations you can find there. I compiled a list of popular digital cameras, including the Nikon Coolpix, Kodak Pixpro, and Canon PowerShot ELPH. Many TikTok users suggested exploring options on eBay, so that became my next step.

Original photo by Stephania Korenovsky

2. EBAY EXPLORATION

I spent a significant amount of time browsing eBay, where I dove into various digital camera listings. My focus was on Fujifilm and Canon models. I compared different cameras, checked their prices, assessed their condition, and reviewed what came with each purchase (like accessories and chargers). After narrowing down to about seven models that fit my budget and preferences, I needed to evaluate their picture quality, which led me to my next resource.

3. EXPLORECAMS

Discovering ExploreCams.com was a game-changer. This website allows you to look up specific camera models and view sample photos taken with them. Analyzing these images helped me gauge the picture quality and determine which camera aligned with my desired aesthetic. This step was crucial for me, as it helped me visualize the type of photos I wanted to take.

4. MAKING THE FINAL PURCHASE

After several days of research and comparison, I finally made my purchase. My chosen camera, the Canon PowerShot A3000 IS, arrived in its original box with a case, new battery, and charger, and it was in pristine condition. I’ve been using it all summer and am thrilled with the results. The photos have received numerous compliments from friends and acquaintances.

Original photo by Stephania Korenovsky

This process taught me a lot about camera features and the nuances of different models. I learned that finding the right camera involves more than just picking the most popular or expensive option — it’s about understanding your needs and preferences and finding a model that fits those criteria. I’m so glad I took the time to thoroughly research and compare my options. It not only helped me find a camera that I absolutely love, but it also gave me a deeper appreciation for the art of photography.