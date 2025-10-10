How Playing Instruments Shaped My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up surrounded by music. My parents, siblings, grandparents and cousins all played instruments, so there was always music being played in every family member’s home. I believe that learning and playing instruments has shaped my life in so many ways and I am very thankful that I learned. Here are some ways that playing instruments shaped my life.

Development

As a psychology major, I have learned a lot about how important music is for development. Playing instruments helps develop stronger cognitive skills such as memory and concentration, motor skills like hand-eye coordination and social-emotional growth such as self expression. I believe that this was true for my family and I. My first memory of playing instruments was in my grandparents basement. They had a full drum set (but kid sized), xylophones, bongos, a keyboard and more. Around kindergarten, they put their grandchildren in piano lessons. Later, around age 10, I started learning the flute. Starting piano lessons at such a young age put me ahead of my friends in elementary school. Learning how to read music earlier and the fine-motor skills of playing the piano transferred to learning how to play the flute, which I believed made it “easier” to learn. However, it is never too late to start to learn an instrument. The same benefits occur even late in life.

perserverance

Learning an instrument can be frustrating. Sometimes its learning how to play new notes on a wind instrument or new chords on others, such as a guitar. It could be learning how to count and play new rhythms you’ve never seen before. Maybe, learning multiple new instruments at the same time. Sometimes, in settings like a marching band, it could be memorizing a lot of music as well as marching drill itself. Or, could be the pressure of learning multiple pieces of music at the same time! This can be hard and frustrating when something isn’t perfect, and you may feel like giving up. But, as you learn and continue to practice, it gets easier and easier (and more fun). The perseverance from playing instruments can transfer to academics, jobs and life in general when a problem arises. Using the skills you have to not give up and keep going helps you when assignments get hard or there’s a conflict at work.

Opportunities

Playing instrument comes with SO many opportunities. At my high school, the entire music department went to Disney World! We got to compete against other bands across the United States AND go to all the Disney parks, as well as Universal Studios. At the University of Connecticut, I participate in the Marching Band and Pep Band. My freshmen year, the Marching Band got to go with our football team to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a bowl game! My junior year, we went to Boston, Massachusetts for another bowl game where we won! We were able to do so many fun things at these trips. Also, my friends in the Pep Band got to travel with the basketball teams to the Final Four tournament! Learning how to play an instrument and participating in music groups can bring so many opportunities and adventures into your life, making the hard parts SO worth it.

brings people together

Growing up, I participated in a piano recital every November with all my piano teacher’s students. We all sat together with our families in the audience, watching our peers play. Sometimes, I even played duets with my grandmother! Another example of instruments bringing people together includes participating in musical groups in school. Everybody around you is similar in the sense that they love making music, and, a couple times a year, there are concerts. The auditorium becomes packed with families and friends all to watch us play. In the Marching Band at UConn, there are over 300 members. This grants so many opportunities to find someone similar to you and develop friendships that ever remain. Participating in a musical group allows you to come together with each other at every rehearsal and performance to have fun and do what you love.

Final thoughts

Playing instruments shaped my life in the best way possible. It connects me to my family, brought many amazing friendships into my life, gave me exciting opportunities and taught me many skills (and is a lot of fun.) I highly recommend getting into music and participating in groups — you won’t regret it!