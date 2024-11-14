How I Updated My California Closet To Survive New England Winters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Moving from California where it never dropped below 50 degrees, to Connecticut, where a “warm” day in the winter is 50 degrees, was an adjustment, to say the least. Long story short, the little hoodies I would throw over a long sleeve shirt in the winter were no longer going to suffice if I wanted to survive the winter without hypothermia. Now as a senior in college, after a lot of trial and error (and numerous fashion faux pas), here is how I’ve learned to stay warm while feeling cute in the winter.

Invest in an *actual* jacket

If you’re from somewhere where it doesn’t snow the words ‘hoodie,’ ‘jacket,’ and ‘coat’ all probably mean the same thing to you more or less. However, there is a difference. ‘Jackets’ and ‘coats’ should have some sort of fill or lining in them to help you stay warm, where as a ‘hoodie’ is more of just another layer to throw over your shirt. In my first year of college, I invested in both a jacket and a coat. For my jacket, I bought this one from Carhartt which I now basically live in during the winter. Since it doesn’t have a hood, I often wear it over a colorful sweatshirt to add a pop of color for a casual and cute look.

The reality is, I could probably get away with just a jacket in Connecticut, but there are a few days a year (such as when it was negative nine degrees with windchill last year) where I am grateful to have an actual coat. Following a recommendation from a friend, I bought this Columbia coat and have never had a single goose bump while wearing it. Having a coat that covers your legs and butt is something I have learned is essential when it is quite literally freezing outside. While it may not be the most fashionable thing in my closet, I promise when it is in the single digits outside people are about warmth, not fashion.

Experiment with hats/headbands

When I lived in California, I would not have dared to try a beanie— ever. I have since grown to look forward to the time of year when it’s cold enough for me to wear one. To me, the beanie is the winter equivalent of a slicked-back ponytail in the summer. If my hair is greasy, I can throw a beanie on and no one will ever know. I also like to either braid the front pieces of my hair or put my hair in pigtails under the beanie just to add a fun touch. In addition to being quick and easy, beanies are also life savers for your ears on cold, windy days. I have gotten a few of my beanies off of Amazon for pretty cheap as well, and I have a pink Carhartt one I love. If beanies aren’t your thing, you can also try the headbands that go over your ears. I haven’t been able to master a cute hairstyle with one of these personally, but have certainly seen it done!

Wear undershirts

Wearing a long-sleeved undershirt is the best way to still be able to wear your cute tops when it’s cold out. These can be super cheap from Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, or I just bought one off of Amazon that is also cute enough to wear by itself. I like getting ones with a lower neckline so they don’t show underneath the shirt I am wearing over it. Old, tight-fitting long-sleeve shirts that no longer fit your style can also become great undershirts. Laying shirts are a must for me in the winter, I now own three and still sometimes don’t have enough to get me through the week.

Additionally, depending on how cold it gets wear you live, other layers may be necessary. When it’s especially cold out I will put two pairs of socks on and/or put a pair of leggings on underneath my pants.

Get a pair of boots

Buy a pair of boots now, you’ll thank yourself when the first icy morning comes around. Coming from someone who has tried, navigating a walk to class in the snow and ice is not fun. The idea of slipping and falling on ice in front of a ton of people while walking to class is my nightmare. Also, walking to class in shoes that are wet from trudging through snow is also not a pleasurable experience. So find a cute pair of boots that fits within your fashion style! When looking, I’d recommend ones that have good traction and are waterproof. Remember to also make sure you have a pair of tall socks to wear under your boots to prevent blisters!

It is possible to be Warm + Cute

When the cold weather rolls around, I promise that you don’t have to chose between looking like marshmallow or absolutely freezing. It is very possible to be both warm and cute! Now is the time to update your closet to prepare for winter before it is too cold out. But when the cold and snow do roll around, put on a few layers, grab your jacket, and enjoy!