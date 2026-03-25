How Francesca’s Story Is Changing The Rules Of Bridgerton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton has taken over the world with its beautiful romantic storylines, modern music, and stunning costume design. Season four released its first part on Jan. 29, 2026. Part two released on Feb. 26, immediately gaining millions of fans’ attention and leading the stars of this season on a world press tour.

*SPOILER WARNING*

This season has completely shocked fans, especially those who were skeptical of the gender-swapped role of “Michael” to “Michaela,” who is Francesca Bridgerton’s love interest, played by Hannah Dodd. We began to see more of the character Francesca Bridgerton in season three of the show. Since then, Francesca has grown up before our eyes in season four, going from her quiet, piano-playing self to a widow before the age of 20.

Season four follows our leading man, Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and our phenomenal love interest Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha. The two absolutely dazzle the screen and captivate audiences. However, it was the Stirling family that had people laughing and crying in front of their screens.

Francesca Bridgerton, the sixth of the Bridgerton siblings, married John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin (portrayed by Victor Alli) in season three of the series. Their quiet love gained the hearts of many fans, though book lovers knew this was just the beginning of her story. We are introduced to Michaela Stirling, played by the fabulous South African actress Masali Baduza, at the very end of season three in a one-minute interaction where Francesca seems a bit flustered by her.

Two years later, we are back, and “Franchaela” is on our screens once again. We see Francesca argue with Michaela for intervening in her life with John when everything was finally beginning to be pleasant. Everything comes crashing down when, at the end of episode six, Francesca’s first love, John, dies tragically in his sleep from a brain aneurysm.

Season four, episode seven might be the saddest, most heartbreaking episode of Bridgerton thus far. Bridgerton House is in mourning out of respect for Francesca. The Stirling house is completely covered in black, and we see Francesca and Michaela preparing for the funeral. The subtlety of Hannah Dodd’s portrayal of Francesca’s grief throughout this episode was jaw-dropping. She remains stoic throughout the funeral and wake, but it is clear to viewers and to her Bridgerton siblings that she is not well, eventually leading to the most heartbreaking scene between Francesca and her mother, Violet Bridgerton, who was also widowed after the death of her husband, Edmund.

The realization that the two of them are similar because they share this loss of a husband would seemingly bring them closer together; however, Francesca tells her mother, “We are not the same. You have eight children, eight pieces of your husband.”

Meanwhile, Francesca’s struggle with infertility while married to John left her utterly alone and even more heartbroken. Not only is this scene a stunning portrayal of the gut-wrenching struggles women face with infertility, but it also gives us a deeper dive into Francesca’s character. Her grief and mourning of John and her desire to be a mother are some of the biggest themes throughout her story. What makes the show even more captivating is how Michaela is going to come into this.

In the book, Francesca and Michael fall in love after years of mourning John. This, however, is not the book. The Bridgerton series is known for its ability to foster representation and inclusivity despite being a period drama, and the gender-swapping of Michaela’s character is another beautiful representation of this inclusivity. In part two of season four, Francesca is now a widow and finds out she is not with child. She and Michaela have moments of disagreement where their grief causes Francesca to lash out. Ultimately, they come together in the end with a celebration of John’s life. Michaela is the only other person who felt John’s death similarly to Francesca, which causes Francesca to hold on to her; however, their story ends with Michaela fleeing London in the night.

Impact

Francesca’s storyline is changing the narrative of the series. They are going to be leading an entire season while portraying a queer love story in one of the most-viewed television series on Netflix. Not only is the gender swap a big deal, but Francesca’s storyline is building up to be one of the most heartbreaking and beautiful seasons yet.

If Francesca leads season five, we will have already seen her character develop over the course of two seasons. The friendship built between Francesca and Michaela, only to have Michaela run away from her feelings for Francesca, is building up for a major confrontation when she eventually returns multiple years from now.

Francesca’s growing connection with Benedict, the season four lead, could lead to a conversation that the series has never shown before. Benedict and Francesca’s sibling dynamic was more present in this season through their scenes by the piano, where Benedict attempts to make a grieving Francesca laugh. In previous seasons, Benedict has been known to be sexually fluid with partners. With the later the development of Francesca and Michaela’s romantic storyline, a unique, beautiful conversation between these two siblings about love and sexuality could really enhance the show and bring the conversation of LGBTQ+ representation to the forefront.

Who will lead the next season of Bridgerton? Your guess is as good as mine. Showrunner Jess Brownell has stated that they are “on track to hit the year-and-a-half mark” if all goes according to plan. They will be starting production of season five soon, which means the next Bridgerton sibling to take the reins will be revealed in the not-too-distant future.