How Did We Get Here? An Analysis Of The Government Shutdown

On Oct. 1, 2025, the U.S. federal government shut down, and in the two weeks since then, the political divide between Republicans and Democrats has become more evident than ever. The shutdown is causing many federal employees to be on unpaid leave, and vital government services, such as small business loans or government benefits, may be put on hold. However, before we consider the outcomes of this shutdown, we must examine how we arrived at this point and what this means for the state of our country’s politics.

Shutdowns seem to be a staple of a Donald Trump presidency, with three occurring during his first term. The most recent one lasted 35 days, spanning Dec. 2018 and into Jan. 2019. Eventually, the effect on the government agencies became too much. Flights were facing problems because of a large number of air traffic controllers who were no longer motivated to go to work due to a lack of pay. While government shutdowns predate Trump, the 35-day shutdown that occurred during his last presidency remains the longest in history, though this may soon be challenged by the current situation. With a full 15 days under its belt, this shutdown already surpasses 11 of the last 14 shutdowns, dating back to the early 1980s, and in two more days, it will become the third-longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The government shutdown can be traced back to the debate over healthcare policies. The Affordable Care Act [ACA], also known as “Obamacare,” allows U.S. citizens to get premiums for healthcare. The enhanced tax credits for these premiums are set to expire at the end of this year, and the Republican short-term funding bill does not include an extension for these tax credits. The 24 million people who use this program get discounted prices for their healthcare if they do not have health insurance from a job or another public program. According to the Congressional Budget Office, four million people could become uninsured if these tax credits are allowed to expire. Taking this program at face value, it appears to produce a very positive effect on society, reducing the overall uninsured rate and helping people afford healthcare. Many Republicans who oppose these tax credits do so because they believe it is too expensive. Given this, the debate in Congress is whether the costs of making healthcare more affordable for 24 million people are worth the expense to the government.

The omission of an extension for the ACA subsidies in the Republican short-term funding bill caused the Democrats in the Senate to vote against the bill. The bill had passed the House prior to reaching the Senate, but the supermajority required by the upper chamber was unattainable. Republicans may have control of both chambers, but they do not have enough to reach the necessary 60-vote threshold to pass the bill.

When examining the causes of this government shutdown, the partisan divide is clear. Neither side wants to bend on this key issue. The Senate is gearing up for another vote on funding the government today, Wednesday, Oct. 15. This attempt to end the government shutdown will be the ninth vote of its kind. The leaders of both parties are resorting to blame in a time when they need to come together and form a compromise. The House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, spoke today at a press conference saying that “[w]e are ready, we are willing and we are able to negotiate a bipartisan spending agreement that actually meets the needs of the American people, reopen the government and decisively address the Republican health care crisis.”

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Majority Leader John Thune made statements on Tuesday, saying, “We need five more Democrats to say enough is enough. To put the American people ahead of the far-left, and to support this clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution…” This shutdown is a culmination of all the tension that has been building for the past few years. Both sides view it as a simple issue, yet they cannot agree on what that simple issue is. Republicans want Democrats to cave and sign the bill so federal workers can be paid, while Democrats want Republicans to realize that millions of Americans are not going to be able to afford healthcare if the tax credits are not extended. Many government officials have publicly stated their speculation that the shutdown may continue into November. Enrollment for these healthcare tax credits typically opens on Nov. 1, so if this shutdown continues for another month, it may be too late to save the ACA subsidies.

In light of the major partisan divisions within the legislature, President Trump has taken a firm stance backing his political allies in the GOP. In a press conference with the Prime Minister of Canada last week, President Trump was asked about furloughed workers and their possibility of back pay, to which he responded, “I would say it depends on who we’re talking about. I can tell you this, the Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy, but it really depends on who you’re talking about. But for the most part, we’re going to take care of our people. There are some people that really don’t deserve to be taken care of, and we’ll take care of them in a different way.”

The concerning rhetoric from all branches of government on both sides of the aisle should spark alarm bells for Americans. Government shutdowns have been normalized in the past decade, but they are cause for major concern. If our government officials cannot compromise in a way that keeps the very foundation of our country operational, then we, the electorate, must take a step back and think. Think about why we are so divided as a country. Think about why our President is fanning the flames of division instead of preaching unity. Above all, think of what you can do with your power as a voter, with midterm elections only a year away, to prevent this from happening again.