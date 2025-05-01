Hometown Friends: The Reason I’m Always A Little Homesick

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leaving home for college can feel like you’re signing up for a completely new life, but for me, I’ve been lucky enough to have something that makes the transition a little easier: my hometown friends. Yeah, I’m all the way out of state now, but thanks to these incredible people, I still feel connected to the place I grew up in. I’ve got two amazing friend groups back home that make coming home so much easier. There’s also my best friend who is my person. So, here’s a shoutout to my friends who make me laugh, feel loved, and keep me feeling like I’m never really too far away.

The Work group that became family

Let me start with the friend group I didn’t expect to have. When I first started working as a hostess back home, I was just there to earn a paycheck and make a little extra cash. But somehow, I ended up with a group of friends I can’t imagine my life without. These three girls went from coworkers to my go-to people for everything. Even though I’m the only one out of state now, we’ve managed to keep the bond strong. We text each other all the time, we talk about literally everything, and they always keep me in the loop about everything happening at work. When I go back home for the summer after my first year here at the University of Connecticut, we will make time for each other to hang out and catch up. Their friendship reminds me that no matter how far I am, I’m never really out of the loop.

The high school Group that welcomed me with open arms

Then there’s the friend group I feel like I’ve known forever, the ones who truly made me feel like a part of the group. I’m talking about my high school friends, the ones who somehow let me slide right in like a missing puzzle. We became close senior year, and it didn’t take long for us to realize we were a perfect match. There’s just something about that group dynamic where we’re always joking around, laughing at each other and with each other, and having the best time just being together. Whether we’re eating, talking, or hanging out with no real agenda, we always end up in fits of laughter. It’s like time never really passed; every hangout feels just like the last. We’ve scattered to different states, but somehow the jokes never stop. Our group chat is always buzzing with inside jokes and updates on how life’s going. And even when we’re miles apart, it feels like we’re right there together, messing with each other and sharing those same laughs. I’m beyond grateful that these friends still make the time to stay in touch, despite how much life has changed. They’re the ones that make me feel at home, no matter how far away I am from it.

My person, no matter the distance

And of course, there’s my best friend. The one who’s been by my side since what feels like forever (seriously, we go all the way back to sixth grade). We’ve been through everything together: awkward middle school phases, chaotic high school days, and now this new chapter where I’m out of state for college. Even though I’m the one who moved away, it somehow doesn’t feel like there’s any distance between us. We’re always sending each other TikToks, catching up over text, and having those “I have to tell you this right now” conversations that make everything feel normal again. She’s still the person who gets every joke, hypes me up when college gets crazy, and teaches and reminds me where I come from. I’m so lucky to have someone who feels like home, even if I’m the one who’s miles away from home.

How these friendships make me feel like I’m never really far from home

Being away from home can be tough sometimes, whether it’s the late night studying or those random moments when you just want to hang out with someone who knows you like the back of their hand. But having my hometown friends still a part of my life? It makes all the difference. Even though we’re miles apart, we’ve figured out ways to make it work. Whether it’s sending quick texts, keeping up with each other’s lives through social media, or planning visits home, I never feel like I’ve lost my support system.

conclusion

So, here I am, living my college life, surrounded by new experiences and meeting new people, but I’ll always carry my hometown friends with me. Those friendships remind me of where I came from, who I am, and that home doesn’t have to be a place; it’s the people who love and support you no matter where you go. I might be far from home, but as long as I’ve got my friends cheering me on, I’ll always feel like I’ve got a piece of home wherever I am.