Here’s What You Need To Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Era’s Tour’ Book

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It has been hard for many fans to come to terms with the fact Taylor Swift will be officially wrapping up her most famous world tour of all time on Dec. 8, 2024.

The Eras Tour has been an experience for many fans across the globe, by getting to experience different eras and songs off albums including Lover, Fearless, Red, Speak Now, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, 1989, and her most recent album up to date, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Era’s Tour has made history by becoming the highest-grossing world tour of all time, according to Rolling Stone, which has been the first ever to hit $1B.

it’s no surprise that both fans and Taylor herself want to hold on to the unforgettable moments shared over the past year. So, Swift is giving everyone a chance to relive it by releasing an Eras Tour book.

Here is everything you need to know about the book…

When will the book be AVAILABLE?

The Eras Tour book will be available at Target exclusively in stores starting on Nov. 29, and will also be available for purchase online on Nov. 30 for $39.

eras tour features

The book will be a hardcover with 250 pages, including over 500 photos from every era performed. In addition to hundreds of images of Taylor, it will also feature behind-the-scenes photos with instruments, dancers, rehearsal photos, and sketches of designer costumes from each era.

Taylor wrote the book herself

Yes, Taylor is the one who wrote the book. Swift took to Instagram, saying, “This book is something I knew I wanted to use to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way, filled with my own personal reflections.”

In just a few days, this book will be in Swifties’ hands, giving them the chance to cherish the unforgettable memories from the Eras Tour and relive the never-forgotten experience Taylor gave them.