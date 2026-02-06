Heated Rivalry And The Quiet Cost Of Hypermasculinity In Men’s Sports

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, LGBTQ+ representation has become increasingly more visible throughout media and pop culture. Queer relationships are no longer limited to side characters or subtext, they exist openly in films, television, books, and online spaces, often celebrated rather than questioned. Stories like Heated Rivalry thrive in this landscape, imagining a world where queer love can exist even within traditionally masculine spaces like men’s professional hockey. And yet, when it comes to men’s sports in real life, that same visibility feels strikingly absent.

This disconnect raises an important question: If LGBTQ+ representation has made such visible progress elsewhere, why does a stigma still linger so strongly in men’s sports, and what is it about these spaces that continues to make queerness feel risky, despite everything that has changed?

WhY Heated Rivalry Resonates

Heated Rivalry follows two hockey players navigating their sexualities, personal complexities, and long-developing love for one another, all while rising through the ranks of a sport they’ve dedicated their lives to. Throughout the series, the two main characters are deeply aware of the risks associated with being openly gay in their sport. Their reluctance to come out is not rooted in shame, but in a realistic understanding of how visibility could affect their public image, careers, and standing within the league itself. Even with a fictional narrative, the fear feels grounded, reflecting the real pressures that continue to surround masculinity and sexuality in men’s sports.

What makes this story resonate is not just the romance itself, but the setting where it unfolds. Hockey, like many male-dominated sports, has not traditionally been a space that welcomes open conversations about sexuality. Even today, there are only a handful of publicly out male hockey players, a silence that feels especially loud given the size and visibility of the sport. The show and book don’t ignore that reality. The characters’ decision to remain closeted at the end of Season 1 reflects an understanding that, in a sport built on hypermasculinity, visibility still comes with consequences.

While the main characters remain cautious about coming out, the show introduces a different possibility through Scott Hunter, a side character who publicly comes out by kissing his boyfriend on the ice while accepting a championship trophy. Set in one of the most public and celebrated settings within the sport, it disrupts the silence that surrounds queerness in men’s hockey, and allows viewers to imagine the sport without fear defining sexual identities. Rather than presenting progress as easy, Heated Rivalry highlights how rare and radical those moments of openness are.

The Reality of Men’s Sports Culture

Men’s locker rooms are not always as controlled or semi-progressive as they are portrayed in Heated Rivalry. In reality, the language and attitudes that circulate in these spaces can be far harsher. Hypermasculinity has long shaped men’s sports culture, creating an environment where queerness is often treated as something to joke about or dismiss. Within that mindset, identifying as LGBTQ+ is still frequently framed as a weakness, something that makes an athlete seem “less masculine,” and therefore less deserving of respect or belonging.

This culture doesn’t just discourage openness, but it actively reinforces silence. For queer athletes, the fear of coming out extends far beyond public image or media scrutiny. It risks altering relationships within the locker room, changing how teammates interact with one another, and even reshaping the dynamics with rivals and coaches. When masculinity is constantly being measured and policed, visibility can feel less like self-expression, and more like a gamble. As a result of this, many athletes are left to navigate their identities in private, with the knowledge that authenticity could come at the cost of acceptance in the spaces where they are supposed to feel at home.

Not only is that mindset held within locker rooms, but it even appears publicly when queer narratives intersect with real men’s sports spaces. On TikTok, videos from actual hockey games (some featuring Heated Rivalry clips shown on arena jumbotrons) have been met with backlash in the comments. In posts where fans were simply sharing their excitement about the game, responses accused the show of “ruining hockey” or claimed it never should have existed at all. What these reactions reveal isn’t a concern for the sport itself, but a discomfort with queerness being visible in a space that has long been defined by hypermasculinity.

A brief contrast: Where Visibility Does exist

While men’s professional sports continue to grapple with stigma around queerness, there are spaces within athletics where visibility is less disruptive, and in some cases, openly accepted. Women’s sports, particularly women’s basketball, have long existed with a more fluid understanding of gender expression and sexuality. In these spaces, being queer isn’t treated like a headline or a controversy, it just exists.

Original photos by Angelica Whitney

At the college level, this openness is even more apparent. Relationships like that of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are widely known, discussed, and largely embraced by fans. Their visibility has not overshadowed their talent or individual success, nor disrupted team dynamics. Rather than detracting from the sport, this openness has helped humanize it, allowing athletes to be seen as people rather than carefully curated images.

This contrast doesn’t suggest that women’s sports are free from criticism or discrimination entirely, it instead highlights how cultural expectations shape what feels possible. Women’s sports often operate outside of the same rigid definitions of masculinity that dominate men’s leagues, creating space for authenticity without framing it as a threat. In these environments, visibility doesn’t undermine competition, they coexist. That reality serves as quiet proof that inclusion doesn’t weaken sports culture, it expands it.

What comes next?

Heated Rivalry, among other forms of queer media, serve as a stepping stone into the conversation and destigmatization of LGBTQ+ representation within men’s sports. Given the show’s widespread media attention and cultural impact, there is a responsibility for hockey leagues, teammates, and men’s sports institutions in general, to foster an environment that is open and welcoming towards athletes regardless of sexual identities. But that responsibility doesn’t just end at the professional level. Media coverage and fan responses play an equally influential role in shaping what feels acceptable within these spaces. The question then becomes how cultural momentum can move out of fiction, and into real life. Stories like Heated Rivalry aren’t unrealistic, they’re aspirational.