Healing Homesickness: My Top 5 Comfort Show Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no doubt that the strange and new experience of moving to college is overwhelming. You’ve just graduated high school, your summer went by in the blink of an eye and now this whole new world has opened — move-in, classes, syllabi, new friends, the communal bathrooms, dining hall food — everything is different, and it’s not uncommon to miss familiarity and the place you call home. In my short time being at the University of Connecticut, I’ve found a few ways to cure my homesickness, but one stood out to me the most. After a long, sweaty day of classes, watching my favorite comfort show brings back that sense of home. If you don’t have a comfort show, no worries! Here are my top five recommendations for comfort shows that make you feel like you’re at home.

#1: Gilmore Girls

Although there have always been mixed reviews on Gilmore Girls I find it to be an easy, comforting watch. Gilmore Girls is a show that you can watch in-depth and binge, or it’s a show that you can just put in the background and get ready to. The versatility of it is what makes it such a great comforting watch. Personally, my favorite season is fall and this show always brings me the warmth that I feel during the autumn months. I would recommend this show if you don’t mind a slow-paced show that runs through the lives of a mother and a daughter and all the obstacles that they face.

#2: Friends

As one of the most popular TV shows of all time, it’s safe to say Friends has a reputation as one of the best comfort shows. Friends is a personal favorite of mine because it brings together comedy and drama. It’s another show where you could easily binge all 10 seasons, or you can put it on in the background to study and do homework. The warming environment of Central Perk provides that homey feeling that can cure homesickness. I would recommend this show if you’re down in the dumps and need some light-hearted laughter to help you through!

#3: Everybody loves raymond

A classic 90s sitcom that follows the lives of a suburban family is a typical comfort show. Everybody Loves Raymond provides a similar feeling to Friends, if you’ve already re-watched it a million times like me. A mixture of laughter and drama keeps you interested in the show, but not overly attached. This show can bring that familiar feeling of home to any dorm room on campus. I would recommend this show if you enjoy some raunchy comedy and relatable experiences!

#4: parks and recreation

Parks and Recreation is a lighthearted comedy show that requires no attachment. I find that comfort shows are best with no attachment because you put it on when you need it, but you have no obligation to keep watching. If you’ve watched The Office before, then you surely will enjoy watching Parks and Recreation. This show takes you through the lives of an office and the obstacles that they face. It’s a super easy watch and has many seasons to travel through. I would recommend this show if you’ve already watched and enjoyed The Office and need another show to watch!

#5: sex and the city

As a personal favorite of mine, Sex and The City provides the comforting aspect of friendship and the relatable hardships that many women face. Whether it’s obstacles in dating, work or just life, these four women create the warming atmosphere of friendship and take you along on their journeys. I would recommend this show if you’re looking for a relatable and funny comfort show!

My personal favorite show to watch is Gilmore Girls because it makes me think of fall days in my home back on Long Island. This was always my favorite show to watch during the beginning of the school year because Rory always gave me motivation to do well and work hard during the school year. That’s another reason to watch the show: it provides some motivation during the school year, even when exams and life gets hard. The show brings a dose of reality and showcases harsh realities of relationships, careers, school and more. Whether it is relatable or not, I find it comforting to watch when I need to take my mind off of my own exams and struggles. Go grab some hot chocolate, a blanket, your favorite face mask and relax while watching the lives of the Gilmore Girls!

Whether you’re struggling with homesickness, the stress of college life or just need a break, these comfort shows are a great way to bring a homey feeling into your life. Feel free to get involved in the storylines of these shows, or put it on as background noise while you do work. With midterms slowly approaching, it’s important to find a good escape show and remain in a positive mindset. Keep your head up and happy watching!