Has Tate McRae Entered Her Lover Girl Era?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Miss McRae has blessed us yet again with her newest single, “2 Hands,” and she did not disappoint. After teasing fans on TikTok a few weeks prior, she finally released the track last week, unveiling a fresh side of her artistry that listeners weren’t expecting. Known for crafting songs that revolve around past relationships, independence, and the healing process, McRae has made a name for herself by capturing the emotional rollercoaster of love and heartbreak. However, with “ 2 Hands,” she takes an unexpected turn, moving away from her familiar themes of self-discovery and resilience to explore a more intimate, vulnerable side of herself. The song focuses on her desire for closeness and affection in a relationship, with the lyrics highlighting the longing for the touch and presence of someone special. It’s a departure from the empowering, solo anthems we’ve come to expect from her, which presents the question: Has McRae entered her “lover girl” era?

the Meaning Behind the lyrics:

When listening to the song, it seems that McRae explores the idea that the true emotional connection comes not from words or material gestures, but from physical intimacy and genuine affection from your partner. Throughout the song, she rejects the usual expressions of love — repeated declarations of devotion, comparisons to past relationships, expensive gifts — but she rather has something much simpler and more meaningful: the touch of her partner. From the start of the song, she stated that she doesn’t want to hear “ I love you” 17 times throughout the day, or be told she’s the number one priority. With that, she doesn’t want to hear her partner put down their ex or try to overcompensate by giving her lavish gifts. Instead, McRae desires emotional connection through physical presence. The chorus expresses a need for constant touch, with her conveying that her life feels anything but complete without it. McRae’s message is clear: intimacy, security, and love aren’t found in what’s said or bought, but rather in reassuring acts of physical touch and emotional presence.

“I just want your two hands on me

At all times, baby

If you let go

Better put ’em right back fast” Tate McRae – 2 Hands

My Opinion of the song:

After listening to the song, I was hooked. I was happily surprised to witness this new approach that McRae has taken within her music and being more vulnerable in what she values most within a relationship. The song offered a portrayal of what she values within a relationship — a genuine connection with physical intimacy — rather than relying on words or material gifts. This shift in her music felt refreshing, as it revealed McRae embracing a different emotional depth, one that isn’t centered around self-reliance or healing, but about vulnerability and emotional closeness. The simplicity of her desires — wanting her partner’s touch and presence — can resonate deeply amongst listeners, and it reveals McRae is not only exploring new territory with her music but also growing as an artist and individual who isn’t ashamed to express her needs and desires in romantic relationships.

This song exceeded all my expectations, and with it already on repeat, I can’t wait to hear what McRae has in store for us in her upcoming album, and hope she continues to embrace vulnerability and share even more of her personal journey and growth in love and relationships.