Harry Styles Joins ‘Royal Court’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After nearly three years of silence from the pop star, Harry Styles is finally back in the spotlight. His fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, was released on March 6, 2026. Styles is set to kick off his Together, Together residency tour in May, starting in Amsterdam and making stops in London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney, and a shocking 30 nights in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Upon his return, Styles has been doing some highly anticipated press, including joining internet star Brittany Broski on her YouTube show, Royal Court.

The pair met for the first time back in June 2022, backstage at one of his New York City shows for Love on Tour, where he gave her gifts and a note thanking her for the laughs she brought him. Since then, Broski started her hit YouTube series Royal Court in 2023, where she invites various celebrities and friends to join her on a medieval-themed set for a three-part, podcast-style show. The series is one of my favorites on YouTube; something about Broski’s energy really gets her guests talking, which makes for such an entertaining show, not to mention Broski is famously funny in general. Styles even mentioned that he felt like he was getting way too comfortable with her during the show.

In all honesty, when I heard she had finally gotten Harry Styles as a guest on the show, I screamed. I’ve always been a Harry girl through and through, but this comeback feels so different for me, especially after the passing of his former bandmate, Liam Payne. After three years running marathons and traveling, his appearance feels like such a breath of fresh air.

He showed up sporting elf ears, a crown, and an embroidered cape, with a large smile plastered on his face. Broski took the opportunity to accurately open the episode by saying that she was joined with the guest, Lord Harry Styles.

Styles spends 26 minutes chatting nonsense with Broski, where they spoke about Styles’ ability to consume copious amounts of yogurt, the dating app Raya, different British insults, and the pop star’s unexpected love for watching “Mike Tyson’s top ten greatest knockouts” compilations and old reruns of Supernanny if he can’t sleep.

He even took time to address his three-year break and the fact that he needs breaks in general, mentioning how he finds it important to take time to enjoy himself outside of the job. He said it can be hard, mainly due to the pressure put on by fans and society, and with trying to separate his line of work from himself.

“And I think the last couple years it was just really important for me to recognize, like, I don’t think this, like, balance is necessarily the healthiest thing for me,” Styles said. “So I think it was just kind of time for me to go, like, pay some attention to other parts of my life.”

He also mentions how important it is to find joy in other parts of his life outside of performing specifically because, sometimes, putting on a show doesn’t fulfill him the way he hopes, and it’s terrifying to think that’s all he has at the end of the day.

One of the most notable moments from the episode, in my opinion, was during the second segment of the show when Styles played a song from his new album for Broski to listen to through a pair of headphones. Track nine, titled “Pop,” according to Spotify, had Broski go through a range of emotions before she finally exclaimed that Styles was insane.

“Can I tell you something? You need to go to jail, and second of all, that, I want to leave the show sweating, you know what I mean,” Broski said.

Harry Styles playing track 9 to Britanny for Royal Court!



via royalcourt pic.twitter.com/cZGg3pDSlE — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) February 26, 2026

Even though the audience couldn’t hear the song being played, watching Broski’s reaction, and Styles’ reaction to her reaction, was the perfect album teaser and has me eagerly awaiting Friday, especially since Styles told Broski he had “so much fun” making the album.

The episode was filled with so much personality, more than I’ve seen from Styles since his Harry’s House days. With Styles set to both perform on and host Saturday Night Live on March 14, I’m excited to see what else he has in store for fans during this era of his career.