‘Hamilton’ Fans Have Waited For It: Leslie Odom Jr. Is Back!

Raise a glass to freedom and to Leslie Odom Jr., who is making his highly anticipated return to the Hamilton stage, “One Last Time” this fall. You heard it right, the original Aaron Burr is stepping back into the role that earned him a Tony Award, a Grammy, and a permanent place in Broadway history. From Sep. 9 to Nov. 23, you can catch Odom Jr. live at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, once again as one of the most iconic roles in modern theater.

This Show Is Just Nonstop

This exciting news comes just in time for the 10th anniversary of Hamilton, the musical that took the world by storm. The show first premiered Off-Broadway in 2015, quickly transferring to Broadway and forever altering what a musical could be. With its unique blend of hip-hop and classic show tunes, Hamilton became a cultural phenomenon. Its diverse casting and modern spin on historical storytelling resonates with audiences across generations. Now, the return of one of its most beloved stars makes this anniversary feel even more special.

What Time is it? Showtime!

Do not say no to seeing this historic moment live! As soon as the announcement dropped, fans lit up social media with excitement and heartfelt reactions. While a full original cast reunion may still be a dream, this solo comeback is more than enough to stir up excitement. For theater lovers, it’s a rare opportunity to see one of the original cast members return to the stage and embody the character that helped define a generation of Broadway fans.

History Has Its Eyes on Him

Leslie Odom Jr. brought a unique depth and intensity to Aaron Burr, portraying him not simply as a villain, but as a sympathetic man caught in the currents of ambition and insecurity. His emotional rendition of “Wait For It” remains one of the most memorable and moving moments in the show, often giving the audience chills. His performance in “The Room Where It Happens” is legendary, with its fast-paced lyrics, dramatic energy, and commanding stage presence.

Since his time in Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. has built an impressive resume. He released several solo albums, including Mr, which earned him Grammy nominations. He starred as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, a role that earned him both Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. He appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, voiced characters in the animated musical Central Park, and even wrote a children’s book. Despite this impressive list of accomplishments, many fans have held onto hope that he would return to Broadway. Now, that dream is becoming a reality.

The return of Leslie Odom Jr. adds an extra layer of significance to the production, highlighting how Hamilton has maintained its impact over the last decade. Few shows have demonstrated this kind of permanence and legacy. Hamilton has been used as an educational tool in classrooms, quoted in political speeches, and has led to several trends on social media. It continues to educate, inspire, and entertain, proving that its influence is here to stay.

Talk less. Buy Tickets.

If you’ve been ‘waiting for it,’ now’s your chance. Whether it’s your first time seeing the musical (or your fifth, I won’t judge), watching Leslie Odom Jr. return as Burr is a chance to experience the show with new emotional depth and historical significance, this isn’t just a moment, it’s a movement. Get your tickets here! They have already been going fast, and are expected to sell out soon.

Satisfied? You Will Be.

Hamilton has always asked, “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” In this case, the answer is clear. Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to tell it again, one performance at a time. With every lyric, he reminds us why this show changed everything. He’s not throwing away his shot, and neither should you.

So, whether you’ve been a fan since the cast recording dropped or you’re finally ready to see what all the excitement is about, don’t miss this opportunity to be in “The Room Where It Happens.” Get your tickets, because this fall, history is happening in Manhattan.