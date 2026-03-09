Growing Up Italian: Sunday Dinners, Sauce, And The Taste Of Home 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an Italian girl born and raised in New Jersey, I am lucky to say I know what great food is. The historical “Sunday dinner” is a timeless tradition that I have grown up with. I remember waking up on Sunday mornings to the smell of a fresh pot of sauce on the stove, slowly cooking to eat later in the day.

Coming to college, I knew one thing I would miss the most from home was my dad’s cooking. The summer before moving off campus, I observed my dad cooking every weekend, trying to pick up his techniques and unique talent of “measuring with your heart.” While I have been cooking daily in my apartment and have perfected many recipes, nothing beats the classics my dad makes.

When I am planning a trip home for the weekend, my dad always asks me what I want my special Sunday dinner to be. It’s always so hard to choose since his meals are all delicious. Despite this, I have a lot of favorites that I continue to request. These dinners always make me feel nostalgic and make my weekends at home even more special.

Linguine alle Vongole

Original photo by Julia Casola

Also known as linguine with white clam sauce, this is one of my all-time favorite dishes that my dad makes. Unfortunately, it is also a dish that I cannot recreate in my apartment. My dad spends hours scrubbing the clams clean so that they are perfect for the pasta. I try to order this out at Italian restaurants, but nothing compares to when my dad makes it in our kitchen. People seem to steer away from this dish if they do not like seafood, but I can assure you that it is a classic you need to try.

French onion soup

Original photo by Julia Casola

This is a dish that my dad and I have been wanting to make at home for years, but we never got around to it. Over winter break, we decided it was time to try it. We always order French onion soup as an appetizer at restaurants, and my dad says, “I can definitely make this better.” Sure enough, he was right.

As a family that loves to eat, we love cheese. My siblings and I shredded Gruyère while my dad caramelized over four pounds of onions. The key to having this soup is to cook it in special soup crocks. We searched up and down our house for them, and my dad was sure we owned a set. When we realized we no longer had the crocks, my dad immediately did a same-day delivery to get them to the house, knowing the meal would not be complete without them. Time was running out, and we tracked the delivery truck as it made other stops. With perfect timing, the crocks were delivered right when the soup needed to go in the oven.

antipasto salad

Original photo by Julia Casola

Antipasto is a classic Italian appetizer that translates to “before the meal.” Often served on a platter, we like to make a salad to get some vegetables in. Our antipasto consists of ham, salami, and provolone cheese. Layering the three on a cutting board, we hand roll them and then evenly slice them to make the perfect salty bite in the salad. My dad slices cucumbers, tomatoes, and lettuce so our salad is packed with nutrients. He tops it with seasoning and his secret dressing to make a flavorful first course before our main meals.

pappardelle bolognese and wedge salad

Original photo by Julia Casola

My favorite meal of all time is my dad’s homemade bolognese sauce over fresh pappardelle pasta. I always ask him to make extra so I can bring containers back to school for my roommates and me. He makes his sauce with beef, pork, and veal and slowly cooks it throughout the day. My mom always runs out to the store to get fresh pasta for the sauce, so it tastes even better. This is another one of his dishes that is so good, no restaurant compares.

Bolognese is not traditionally paired with a wedge salad, but when I am only home for a few days, we like to squeeze it on the menu. A wedge salad is iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon topped with blue cheese dressing. It is basically a deconstructed BLT, and it is delicious. To make it even better, we put blue cheese crumbles on top to give it some extra flavor.

Lemon olive oil cake

Original photo by Julia Casola

Obviously, if we are going to eat all these salty dishes, we also must make something sweet. This lemon olive oil cake is our go-to baking treat. It is a light and fluffy cake that is the perfect sweet treat after a large meal. The best way to eat this cake is with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and olive oil drizzled over the top.

I am very lucky to have a family who makes me miss home so much when I am at school. I look forward to these meals throughout the year, and I hope to continue growing as a cook myself. While I will probably never reach my dad’s level, I am grateful to be so loved, knowing I will be eating delicious dishes to take a break from the stressful conditions of college.