Girls Night In: How To Host The Perfect Galentine’s Day Party

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which can only mean one thing. It’s time to gather your friends and host a Galentine’s Day Party! Whether you are single, taken, heartbroken, or in a brutal situationship, the friend group needs to come together for one night and celebrate the love between besties. To ensure a successful night, here are a few ideas to keep in mind when planning your own gathering.

Outfits worth falling for

When planning an outfit, the only concern you should have is if you are wearing enough pink. If you are going for a comfy sleepover vibe, then pajamas are the way to go. With the new SKIMS and Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day drops, these are perfect matching sets that strike a balance between cute and cozy. Pair with a pair of fuzzy socks and slippers, and you are ready to go. If you want a fancier and more put-together vibe for something like a nice dinner night, then tell your friends to wear their favorite kitten heels, skirt, and going-out top. Whatever you decide the dress code is, make sure there’s at least one digicam at the party to get outfit pictures!

the soundtrack of galentine’s day

To keep the vibes high, finding the perfect playlist is essential. I recommend starting with some upbeat hits (think ’80s and early 2000s hits) to keep things light and fun. Later on in the night, if you want to get in your feels, that is when you should switch to the heartbreak playlist. If you are feeling crazy, get your TV set up for some karaoke and sing your heart out with the girls. If you are looking for song inspiration, here are some of my favorite love song recommendations.

hearts, lights, and all things nice

You have your outfits and playlist set, and now it is time to decorate! Starting with the lighting, which I believe is the make or break of the ambiance, it is good to have dimly lit, warm hues around the room to create the cozy evening vibe. Christmas tree lights with yellow bulbs and fairy lights are perfect for creating this effect. If you still have them, set your LED ceiling lights to pink to establish the ultimate Valentine’s Day feel. When actually decorating, think red, pink, white, silver, and gold color schemes. Blow up heart balloons and hang banners around the walls to set up an aesthetic photo wall. If you are feeling crafty, some ideas include making paper chains in heart shapes, stringing up pictures with friends around the rooms, and tying up bows to make a garland. Set some flowers on the dining table, and you’ve got yourself a home ready for a party!

pour your heart out

Now that the vibes have been set, get ready to make some refreshments for the evening. To pair with appetizers, I will always pick a good Shirley Temple with a few too many maraschino cherries. To spice it up, dip the top of the glass in water and your choice of sugar, sprinkles, or edible glitter to add a fancy rim. For a cold, sweet treat, fruit smoothies and strawberry milkshakes are the way to go. Whatever drink you choose, it is essential to have Valentine’s Day themed glasses to go with them. Marshalls always has cute sets that are perfect for this special occasion, and I can’t wait to use my Kate Spade polka dot cups I got from there.

love at first bite

Of course, no Galentine’s Day party is complete without dinner, as nothing says love like some good food. Some good food options that can easily be heart-shaped include grilled cheese, homemade pizza, waffles, and ravioli. For dessert, the options are unlimited. The necessary basics of the holiday include chocolates, cookies, cake, fruits, brownies, and any other sweet treat you can think of. I personally am looking forward to chocolate covered strawberries and pink frosted cinnamon rolls. Overall, having each guest bring their favorite dish will create a variety of options to pick through during the night!

crafts made with love

As my personal favorite event of any gathering, it is time to get crafty. Head to your local Michaels and load up on paint, stickers, markers, glitter, and any other materials you want to use. Some ideas I have are making keychains, decorating hairbrushes and handheld mirrors, and bedazzling coasters. In the spirit of the holiday, show your friends how much you love them with personalized V-Day cards that have sweet messages inside. To take it up a notch, buy wooden frames for everyone to paint and put in your favorite picture of all of you together.

pressing play on love

Last but not least, finish the night off with your comfort movie or TV show. There is a large spectrum of media to choose from, but whether you want to break your own hearts again and watch The Notebook or bring some joy into your life with a Heated Rivalry rewatch, make sure the tissues and some snacks are prepared. Run to your local gas station, pick up for your comfort junk food (because no diets exist on Valentine’s Day), and you are ready for the perfect movie night. To set up the living room, display your favorite girly blankets and pillows, dim the lights, and get ready to emotionally go through it with the girls.

Valentine’s Day does not have to just be about romance, it should also be a time for celebrating how lucky you are to have your friends. Show your friends your appreciation by hosting a great Galentine’s Day party, and with these tips, I hope you have a night full of memories, fun, and laughter with the people who make your life sweeter.