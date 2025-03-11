Gabby Petito: Van Life Ilusion Hides A Dark Reality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Netflix’s newest true crime docuseries follows the tragic story of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old travel influencer, whose disappearance and subsequent death captured the world’s attention in 2021. American Murder: Gabby Petito was released earlier this year in February and offers an intimate and deep-seated look into the events leading to her death and how her relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie led to such a horrific end.

Unlike traditional true crime documentaries, this series places Gabby’s own voice and experiences at the core. It did not just tell her story — it allowed her to tell it herself through hours of vlog footage and social media posts. This narrative choice makes the series feel deeply intimate as viewers can witness the stark contrast between Gabby and Brian, a seemingly perfect couple traveling the world together, and the growing tension between them behind the scenes.

The two embarked on their cross-country journey in July of 2021, and Gabby began documenting their travels and “van life” shortly after. She shoots their moments of joy and picturesque views, painting a picture of their dream life. At first glance, the videos are filled with smiles and laughter. Gabby’s captions spoke of love and gratitude for Brian and their adventure. But as much happy footage there is of the two of them, there is just as much footage of the cracks in their toxic relationship. As they traveled through the western states, signs of strain became increasingly apparent. The family reported their relationship has always had its ups and downs. Brian displayed controlling behaviors over Gabby’s life and who she hung out with.

The biggest sign of trouble came in August, just one month after they started traveling. Utah police responded to an emergency call reporting a domestic dispute between the couple where Brian allegedly slapped her in the face. The van is pulled over by police, and Gabby, distraught and crying, says that she has been struggling mentally and was the one who started the physical altercation. Police noted the scratches on Brian’s face and separated the couple for one night. Gabby is left alone in the van for the night, and Brian is placed in a hotel.

Gabby was last heard from on Aug. 27, 2021, six days after the altercation. Brian returns home to Florida on Sept. 1 without an explanation of where Gabby is. He refuses to speak to the police or her family, who are preparing for the worst. Her body was found on Sept. 19, strangled and left on her side in a Wyoming national park. While Brian has never admitted it out loud or on tape, a notebook was found in which he admitted to killing Gabby “out of mercy” after she accidentally got hurt. The notebook was with him when he committed suicide in a Florida nature reserve.

The docuseries prompts many discussions about the media’s role in such cases, highlighting the online phenomenon often called “missing white woman syndrome.” It refers to the disproportionate coverage of the disappearances of white women compared to individuals from other demographics. It also examines the role the media played in actually solving the Petito case. Social media users obsessed with true crime played a crucial role in analyzing the footage, pinpointing locations, and even tracking Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.

The series incorporates chilling interviews with Gabby’s family and friends, as well as law enforcement officials deeply connected with the case. It does more than just recount the facts, it highlights the warning signs of domestic abuse and how often it remains hidden behind a curated facade. Utilizing Gabby’s voice to narrate her writings offered viewers a poignant connection to her personal thoughts and beliefs. The series is immersive and haunting as she unknowingly documents her last days and the relationship that would lead to her death. It ends on a deeply emotional and heartfelt note. The final moments shift the spotlight onto Gabby’s life, her dreams, and the powerful impact she has left behind. There are many clips of home videos of her as a child, as she plays and explores the world around her. A fitting contrast to her beautifully shot footage of her travels and her talent for capturing nature. These moments serve as a reminder that Gabby was not just a victim of a horrific crime, but she was a vibrant young woman with ambition and kindness.

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available for streaming on all Netflix platforms.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org