From Tame Impala To Kali Uchis: Inside My Spring Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never leave my house without my headphones, and I think that’s a sentiment everyone in this generation can attest to, especially in college. Music has the power to transport us somewhere we’re not physically. This is why I gathered my top five songs that I am currently listening to this spring. Some are summery, some are mysterious, and some are just feel-good mantras. This list was not easy to gather; it was like choosing your five favorite children.

1. “Muévelo” by Kali Uchis

When this song finally dropped, I was ecstatic. Kali Uchis never fails to make a bad-bitch anthem, and “Muévelo” is just that. It has a body of movement that I haven’t heard in a while. It’s fun, energetic, confident, and upbeat. With summer right around the corner, I can’t imagine a more perfect song to blast on my way to the beach, the club, or even at home getting ready. Listening to “Muévelo,” you feel the sun on your skin, the liquor in your head, and the fun times all around you. My favorite part of the song is its versatility. It’s a perfect song for going out, but also one to get yourself hyped up.

One-lyric summary: “Ese cuerpo, uy, qué delicia.”

2. “Dracula” by Tame Impala

I’ll admit, I was late to this song (and the album in general), but when I finally listened to it, I locked in. Majorly. It’s dark, seductive, mysterious, and straight out of Morticia Addams’ GRWM playlist. Listening to this at night really feeds my fantasy of becoming a vampire one day. Bonus points if it’s a foggy, rainy night. Listening to this makes me feel as though I woke up from being recently turned into a vampire.

One-lyric summary: “Run from the sun, Dracula.”

3. “BIG FEELING” BY BKTHERULA

“BIG FEELING” might only have a two-minute run time, but those are probably the best two minutes of your life. When I listen to “BIG FEELING,” I imagine myself at the club, strobe lights on high, a vodka sour in one hand, and dancing with my best friends. Everything is in slow motion, and it’s packed. I’m not sure if this is just my mind subconsciously telling me that I need a night out, but this song just does it all for me. It’s hardcore but not too much; it brings you to a mosh pit or even a rave.

One-lyric summary: “I got a big feeling that these – gon’ hate on me.”

4. “binz” by Solange

Solange. My playlist would not be my playlist if Solange isn’t involved. “Binz” makes me feel like everything is going to be OK, like Solange herself is whispering in my ear how I don’t need to worry about anything. It screams leisure, relaxation, abundance, and chillaxing. This one is also a really short song, but it’s enough to get my serotonin for the day. I listen to it whenever I start imagining what my future will be like or how I want it to look. This song is an affirmation, a mantra, and a manifestation. This would have to be my favorite thing about the song.

One-lyric summary: “I just wanna wake up to the suns in Saint Laurent.”

5. “Go Go Juice” by sabrina carpenter

The weather is nice, and going out has become more socially acceptable. I am obsessed with how hyped up the beat of this song is, but the lyrics are actually sad and real. Who said a sad song had to sound sad? One of my favorite parts of the song is after the last chorus, when the beat changes to this funky-country, happy-go-lucky beat, and then it gets slower, much like the message in the song. Another favorite part is the end, when Sabrina is purposely slurring the words, acting drunk after a long night.

One lyric summary: “Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain.”

My favorite thing about music is its magical way of unifying everyone without having to all be the same. You can listen to anything and everything and find someone who does just that. Music is so versatile, just how much you want it to be. “Muévelo” is a perfect summer song, just like “Binz,” yet they can’t be more different from each other. Though these are my “spring” songs, none of them really sound like what you’d expect spring music to be like. Yet, in a few months, I’m going to listen to these songs and remember spring 2026 and how fun it was music-wise. A lot of these are summer songs in my opinion, so needless to say, I’m ready for the sunny weather, dancing, and long summer nights ahead.