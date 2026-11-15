This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, I found myself attending one of the University of Connecticut’s vintage thrift pop-ups. I waited over an hour in the line with the hopes of securing a bountiful new wardrobe, or at least a few stand-out staple pieces. However, after sifting through rack upon rack once I finally made it into the main room, I came to a familiar realization that most of what I was seeing (advertised as “vintage y2k”) could already be found somewhere within my South Asian closet. So, did I just waste my time? Why was I even there? Looking back, I shouldn’t even have been particularly shocked; given that various modern-day fashion trends are heavily inspired by South Asian culture, the chances of the thrift looking like Little India were high. In the end, at least I came out feeling the need to bring attention to styles originating in the Indian subcontinent. Therefore, here are four of the most notable trends originating in South Asia that I don’t think deserve to go unnoticed and unacknowledged. Hopefully, by the end of this, I’ll have converted the people who only envision these pieces under a Eurocentric light; so maybe it wasn’t a waste of an hour-long excursion after all!

CHATPATE TOPS

Ever wonder where “Ibiza style” comes from? I did too, for the longest time, but I always sensed there was a familiar story told somewhere within the beaded sequins and threading of each tank top that I came across. Turns out I was right! I see chatpate tops as the basis for Indowestern fusion; whether cropped or haltered, to us South Asians, they’re the perfect way to blend aspects of American livelihood while simultaneously preserving some heritage from the motherland, bridging our two identities.

KURTI TOPS

Worn as more casual everyday pieces, kurtis are an extremely popular commodity. Culturally, they’re often paired with palazzo pants or jeans (forming a full suit known as a salwar kameez), and they’re typically made of cotton, but contain Desi charm through embroidery or prints, also making them quite versatile. At the thrift, I came across several of these, undeservingly hanging on racks, likely about to meet a cultural demise at the hands of Depop resale warrior. Little do they know, however, that even the smallest moments of excitement that stem from undiluted cultural immersion are lost in this greed.

DUPATTA

Also sometimes called a chunni, the dupatta is a shawl-adjacent scarf worn with many traditional pieces, sometimes even as a symbol of modesty in religious Hindu settings. At its core, a dupatta is usually a finishing touch, whether worn with a lehenga or salwar; I can’t count how many times I’ve felt incomplete without one, before pinning it on to fully tie the look together. Recently, however, its adaptation into the sphere of mainstream media has strayed it from its roots: you may have seen it be worn as simply a neck scarf paired with a long Western dress, as nothing more than a prom accessory or an addition to a night out. But beneath that, all authenticity is lost.

HONORABLE MENTION: BANGLES

While bangles aren’t an article of clothing, I think they deserve a shoutout. They come in a diverse array of sizes, shapes, and styles, but are never usually looked at as being South Asian, even though their uses are almost uniquely cultural. When I think of bangles, I think of the heavy rhythms echoing from a Bharatanatyam dancer’s arms while following a routine, the clinking of glass exuding from my wrists while helping tie my cousins’ blouse before a wedding, and the excitement of mixing and matching of colorful sets at a street-side shop before a ceremony in India. You can only imagine why coming across these at an American thrift was a slap to the face.

If I haven’t already made this abundantly clear, I would like to do so now; each one of these pieces holds a special place in my heart. So, on behalf of, I’m sure, numerous other South Asians (and myself), I also ask that next time you come across any of these pieces, try to rethink them from a Desi lens, and see how they hold significance to South Asian communities. Be mindful that they don’t just simply serve as shiny things to look at and instead carry cultural weight to billions worldwide.